Lancaster City Council makes progress in helping homeless who sleep on the streets

Its homelessness team continues to undertake patrols of rough sleeper hotspots in the area to remind those they come across of the danger they are in at this time of year and to offer accommodation, along with access to the Covid-19 vaccine.

During the first month of the year, the council has provided accommodation to a further 18 rough sleepers or people at risk of sleeping on the street.

This support is available to rough sleepers all year round and includes access to a range of accommodation, specialist support including health and wellbeing services, as well as one-to-one support via partners and local agencies to reduce the likelihood of them returning to the streets.

Working alongside its partner, Syncora (which brings together Calico Group’s specialist companies) the council has been able to increase the range of accommodation options available for rough sleepers with the recent opening of a five-bed unit in Lancaster.

Councillor Cary Matthews, cabinet member for homelessness and housing, said: “Whilst the number of cases of homelessness is very small in comparison with other areas.

“The fantastic work being undertaken by the council and its partners to encourage people to access the shelter on offer and the one to one support they need to give them every opportunity to change their circumstances, as well as protect them from Covid-19, will continue in earnest.

“We continue to work closely with our residents and partners to understand what works and what additional support and help can be provided. Our work will not stop until every rough sleeper is a former rough sleeper and in a home they can call their own.”

Sarah Swanson, Managing Director of Syncora, said: “We are delighted to work in partnership with Lancaster City Council to provide vital support to people who are vulnerable and at risk of further disadvantage due to sleeping rough. We are committed to building upon the success of existing services, ensuring we provide the right support at the earliest opportunity.”

Donate via Lancaster District Street Aid

Anyone wanting to donate money to give local homeless people a real chance of turning their lives around, rather than handing donations to those who re visibly begging on the streets, can do so online via Lancaster District Street Aid at www.totalgiving.co.uk/appeal/streetaid You can also donate £3 by texting STREET to 70450.

Donations via the scheme generate a pot of funding that individuals can apply for, with assistance from their supporting organisation, and includes provision of furniture and other home essentials, help to pay for hair appointments, education/training courses, and clothing for job interviews.

Contact Lancaster City Council