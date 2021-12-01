Lancaster City Council leader welcomes new mask regulations

Coun Caroline Jackson.

The new regulations came into force on Tuesday following the emergence of the Omicron variant of the virus.

Coun Caroline Jackson has welcomed the updated guidance and asked people to respect the regulations.

“The detection of the new variant is a cause for real concern and it’s more important than ever that we all take precautions to protect ourselves and others," she said.

“Wearing a face mask is a simple act that can save lives. I know that some retailers have been struggling to convince people to wear a face covering while in their premises, so these updated regulations are welcome news. I hope people will follow them and support retailers during what is already an already busy and stressful period.

"It’s only by working together and taking precautions that we will be able to stop the spread of the virus.”

To support retailers and businesses the city council has produced updated posters for them to display in their windows with a reminder of the regulations.

Boxes of face masks are also available for them to hand out to any customers who do not have their own.

For further help and advice they should contact the council’s Public Protection team at [email protected]