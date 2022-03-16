Whether people had to stay at home because they had Covid-19 or because they were a close contact to someone who had the virus, the council’s public protection team is keen to better understand the self-isolation experience of residents across the district.

A short, online survey has been set up here.

Councillor Dave Brookes, cabinet member with responsibility for environmental health, said: "Learning about people's experiences is important to us. It helps us to design services that reach the people that need them and that make a real difference.

Lancaster Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“We have sought feedback from residents throughout the pandemic, but now that the legal requirement to self-isolate has been removed, it seems like a good time to gather information on how it affected people.

“By taking a few minutes to fill in our online survey, it will enable us to learn and inform actions and activities to further support our residents should we be in a similar situation again."

The survey comes after the public protection team ran a young people’s self-isolation pilot project.

Youngsters aged 12-16 who were required to self-isolate were randomly selected to choose one of a number of activity packs to keep them occupied during their isolation period and a voucher for a selected activity for themselves and some friends at the end of their isolation.