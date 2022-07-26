Lancaster and Morecambe parks and cemeteries keep their Green Flag award

A Green Flag flying overhead is a sign to visitors that the park boasts the highest possible standards, is beautifully maintained, well managed and has excellent facilities.

The scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Happy Mount Park, Regent Park and Torrisholme Cemetery have all retained the longstanding accolade, as have Williamson Park and Ryelands Park in Lancaster.

Williamson Park in Lancaster keeps its Green Flag award.

Williamson Park has also again been awarded special Green Heritage Site accreditation, which recognises the excellent upkeep of parks that are of historical and cultural interest.

Councillor Dave Brookes, cabinet member with responsibility for environmental services, said: “Parks and open spaces play an important role in supporting the health and wellbeing of local communities. To have retained these awards is a tremendous achievement and recognises that local people and visitors are benefiting from green spaces of the very highest quality.

"My thanks go out to the council’s staff and the many volunteers who ensure our parks and open spaces are maintained to a very high standard for the enjoyment and benefit of the community.”

Would you like to contribute towards the upkeep of your local park? For more information on how to join a friends group in your area, visit here

Happy Mount Park in Morecambe keeps its Green Flag award.