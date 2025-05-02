Lancashire local election results LIVE: county council winners and losers as they are announced
The ballots will be tallied at 12 count centres across the county - one in each Lancashire district council area.
That process begins at 10am and the overall result - which will determine which party controls the county council for what will likely be the final term of its existence - is expected at some point this afternoon.
In the meantime, the individual results for each of the authority’s 84 seats will appear on this page as they come in - along with a running total across Lancashire.
For the purposes of determining whether a seat has been held or gained by a party, comparisons are made with the results from the last election in 2021 - regardless of whether that seat has since changed political allegiance as a result of a defection or by-election.
LIVE RESULTS TOTAL
Below are the number of seats so far won by each party. A total of 43 or more is needed to secure a majority on Lancashire County Council.
Conservatives: 0
Labour: 0
Liberal Democrats: 0
Green Party: 0
Reform UK: 0
Alliance for Democracy and Freedom: 0
Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 0
UK Independence Party: 0
Workers Party of Britain: 0
Independents: 0
RESULTS BY DISTRICT
Winning candidates are highlighted in bold.
BURNLEY
Burnley Central East
Simon Bonney (Conservatives) -
Rayyan Fiass (Workers Party of Britain) -
Alex Hall (Green Party) -
Maheen Kamran (Independent) -
Javad Mokhammad (Independent) -
Gavin Theaker (Reform UK) -
Hannah Till (Labour) -
Burnley Central West
Frank Bartram (Liberal Democrats) -
Martyn Hurt (Green Party) -
Dylan Manning (Labour) -
Liam Thomson (Reform UK) -
Don Whitaker (Conservatives) -
Burnley North East
Usman Arif [incumbent, previously Lab] (Independent) -
Jim Halstead (Reform UK) -
Julie Hurt (Green Party) -
Susan Nutter (Conservatives) -
Cheryl Semple (Labour) -
Burnley Rural
Gordon Birtwistle (Liberal Democrats) -
Gemma Haigh (Labour) -
Jack Launer (Green Party) -
Mark Poulton (Reform UK) -
Cosima Towneley [incumbent and cabinet member] (Conservatives) -
Burnley South West
Jane Curran (Green Party) -
Eddie Kutavicius (Reform UK) -
Neil Mottershead (Conservatives) -
Jeff Sumner (Liberal Democrats) -
Daniel Andrew Tierney (Labour) -
Padiham and Burnley West
Daniel Armitage (Labour) -
Janet Hall (Green Party) -
Alan Hosker [incumbent] (Conservatives) -
Thomas Pickup (Reform UK) -
Melissa Semmens (Independent) -
CHORLEY
Chorley Central
Michaela Cmorej (Reform UK) -
Debbie Brotherton (Green Party) -
Jennifer Hurley (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) -
Peter Malpas (Conservatives) -
Chris Snow (Labour) -
Chorley North
Anne Calderbank (Green Party) -
Sam Chapman (Conservatives) -
Moira Crawford (Independent) -
Hasina Khan [incumbent] (Labour) -
Aamir Khansaheb (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) -
Martin Topp (Reform UK) -
Chorley Rural East
Sue Baines (Conservatives) -
Simon Cash (Green Party) -
David Golden (Liberal Democrats) -
Greg Heath (Reform UK) -
Kim Snape [incumbent] (Labour) -
Chorley Rural West
Sef Churchill (Green Party) -
Braeden Irvine (Conservatives) -
Rowan Power (Liberal Democrats) -
Mark Wade (Reform UK) -
Alan Whittaker [incumbent] (Labour) -
Chorley South
Julia Berry [incumbent] (Labour) -
Olga Cash (Green Party) -
Zoe Curtis (Liberal Democrats) -
Lee Hutchinson (Reform UK) -
Christine Turner (Conservatives) -
Clayton with Whittle
Mark Clifford [incumbent] (Labour) -
Amy Coxley (Green Party) -
George Ikin (Reform UK) -
Greg Morgan (Conservatives) -
Gail Ormston (Liberal Democrats) -
Carole Sasaki (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) -
Euxton, Buckshaw and Astley
Jonathan Close (Reform UK) -
Mark Frost (Liberal Democrats) -
Jacob Neal (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) -
Aidy Riggott [incumbent and cabinet memeber] (Conservatives) -
Gillian Sharples (Labour) -
Pauline Summers (Green Party) -
Hoghton with Wheelton
John Clemson (Reform UK) -
Alan Cullens [incumbent] (Conservatives) -
Penelope Dawber (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) -
Stephen Fenn (Liberal Democrats) -
Mike Graham (Labour) -
Jon Royle (Green Party) -
FYLDE
Fylde East
Peter Collins (Independent) -
Phil Glaysher (Labour) -
Edward Oldfield (Independent) -
Joshua Roberts (Reform UK) -
Tony Wellings (Conservatives) -
Brenden Wilkinson (Green Party) -
Fylde South
David Dwyer (Reform UK) -
Noreen Griffiths (Independent) -
Sandra Pitman (Conservatives) -
Jed Sullivan (Labour) -
Jayne Walsh (Green Party) -
Fylde West
Mark St. John Qualter (Reform UK) -
John Singleton [incumbent] (Conservatives) -
Natalya Stone (Labour) -
Peter Walsh (Green Party) -
Lytham
Tim Ashton [incumbent] (Conservatives) -
Mark Bamforth (Independent) -
Robin Darling (Green Party) -
Christine Marshall (Liberal Democrat) -
Alan Norris (Labour) -
David Green (Reform UK) -
Carole Harrison (Independent) -
St Annes North
Peter Buckley [incumbent and cabinet member] (Conservatives) -
Debra Challinor (Reform UK) -
Peter Cranie (Green Party) -
Joanne Gardner (Liberal Democrats) -
Valerie Lewis-Williams (Alliance for Democracy and Freedom) -
Peter Tavernor (Labour) -
St Annes South
Maria Deery (Green Party) -
Viki Miller (Labour) -
Cheryl Morrison (Alliance for Democracy and Freedom) -
Stephen Phillips (Liberal Democrats) -
Steve Rigby [incumbent] (Conservatives) -
Gus Scott (Reform UK) -
HYNDBURN
Accrington North
Shahed Mahmood (Conservatives) -
Clare Pritchard (Labour) -
Julie Stubbins (Green Party) -
Joel Tetlow (Reform UK) -
Accrington South
David Heap (Conservatives) -
Graham Jones (Labour) -
Ashley Joynes (Reform UK) -
Charlie Kerans (Green Party) -
Accrington West & Oswaldtwistle Central
Sohail Asghar (Green Party) -
Isaac Cowans (Reform UK) -
Munsif Dad [incumbent] (Labour) -
Mohammed Younis (Conservatives) -
Great Harwood, Rishton and Clayton-le-Moors
(two county councillors are elected in this division)
Noordad Aziz [incumbent] (Labour) -
Wayne Fitzharris (Green Party) -
Jordan Fox (Reform UK) -
Carole Haythornthwaite [incumbent] (Conservatives) -
Andy Hunter-Rossall (Green Party) -
Zak Khan (Conservatives) -
Lance Parkinson (Reform UK) -
Kate Walsh (Labour) -
Oswaldtwistle
Peter Britcliffe [incumbent] (Conservatives) -
Gaynor Louise Hargreaves (Reform UK) -
Nancy Mills (Green Party) -
Caitlin Pritchard (Labour) -
LANCASTER
Heysham
Graeme Austin (Reform UK) -
Sheldon Kent (Liberal Democrats) -
Catherine Potter (Labour) -
George Thomson (Green Party) -
Andrew Gardiner [incumbent] (Conservatives) -
Lancaster Central
Gina Dowding [incumbent and group leader] (Green Party) -
Thomas Inman (Conservatives) -
Derek Kaye (Liberal Democrats) -
Rob Kelly (Reform UK) -
Fran Wild (Labour) -
Lancaster East
Sam Charlesworth (Labour) -
Phil Dunster (Liberal Democrats) -
Connor Winter (Conservatives) -
Paul Stubbins (Green Party) -
Michael Kershaw (Reform UK) -
Lancaster Rural East
Shaun Crimmins (Reform UK) -
Geoff Eales (Labour) -
Peter Jackson (Liberal Democrats) -
Sally Maddocks (Green Party) -
Matthew Maxwell-Scott [incumbent] (Conservatives) -
Lancaster Rural North
Graham Dalton (Reform UK) -
Alan Greenwell (Liberal Democrats) -
Sonny Remmer-Riley (Labour) -
Sue Tyldesley (Green Party) -
Phillippa Williamson [incumbent and council leader] (Conservatives) -
Lancaster South East
Lee Garner (Reform UK) -
Daniel Kirk (Conservatives) -
Erica Lewis [incumbent] (Labour) -
Malcolm Martin (Liberal Democrats) -
Hamish Mills (Green Party) -
Morecambe Central
Connor Graham (Conservatives) -
Paul Hart (Liberal Democrats) -
Gary Kniveton (Reform UK) -
Patrick McMurray (Green Party) -
Margaret Pattison [incumbent] (Labour) -
Morecambe North
Sara-Louise Dobson (Green Party) -
Stuart Morris [incumbent] (Conservative) -
Jackson Stubbs (Labour) -
James Pilling (Liberal Democrats) -
Russell Walsh (Reform UK) -
Morecambe South
Keith Budden (Conservatives) -
Melanie Forrest (Green Party) -
Martin Gawith (Labour) -
Bill Jackson (Liberal Democrats) -
Brian Moore (Reform UK) -
Skerton
Charles Edwards (Conservatives) -
James Harvey (Liberal Democrats) -
Andrew Otway (Green Party) -
Hilda Jean Parr [incumbent] (Labour) -
Martyn Sutton (Reform UK) -
PENDLE
Brierfield and Nelson West
Irfan Ayub (Conservatives) -
Karl Barnsley (Labour) -
Scott Cunliffe (Green Party) -
Mohammed Iqbal [incumbent, previously Labour] (Independent) -
Susan Land (Liberal Democrats) -
Christine Stables (Reform UK) -
Nelson East
Azhar Ali [incumbent, previously Labour] (Independent) -
Mohammad Aslam (Conservatives) -
Les Beswick (UK Independence Party) -
Vanessa Robinson (Reform UK) -
Nicki Shepherd (Labour) -
Mary Thomas (Liberal Democrats) -
Rebecca Willmott (Green Party) -
Pendle Central
Marion Atkinson (Reform UK) -
Andy Bell (Liberal Democrats) -
Benjamin Harrop (Green Party) -
Philip Heyworth (Labour) -
Ash Sutcliffe [incumbent] (Conservatives) -
Pendle Hill
Mark Dawson (Labour) -
Howard Hartley [incumbent] (Conservatives) -
Annette Marti (Green Party) -
John Metcalfe (Reform UK) -
Brian Newman (Liberal Democrats) -
Pendle Rural
(two county councillors are elected in this division)
Euan Clouston (Labour) -
Victoria Fletcher (Reform UK) -
Sylvia Godfrey (Green Party) -
Lynn Hannon (Labour) -
David Hartley (Liberal Democrats) -
Nathan McCollum (Reform UK) -
Jane Pratt (Conservatives) -
Jenny Purcell [incumbent] (Conservatives) -
David Whipp (Liberal Democrats) -
Jane Wood (Green Party) -
PRESTON
Preston Central East
Frank De Molfetta [incumbent] (Labour) -
Darrin Greggans (Reform UK) -
Al-Yasa Khan (Conservatives) -
George Kulbacki (Liberal Democrats) -
Michael Lavalette (Independent) -
Callum Taylor (Green Party) -
Preston Central West
Matthew Brown [incumbent] (Labour) -
Joe Custodio (Reform UK) -
Frankie Kennedy (Conservatives) -
Mike Peak (Liberal Democrats) -
Jennifer Robinson (Green Party) -
Preston City
Connor Dwyer (Labour) -
Holly Harrison (Green Party) -
Tayo Korede vConservatives) -
Yousuf Motala [incumbent, previously Labour] (Independent) -
Scott Pye (Reform UK) -
Julie Van Mierlo (Liberal Democrats) -
Preston East
Edward Craven (Liberal Democrats) -
Geoffrey Fielden (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) -
Anna Hindle [incumbent] (Labour) -
Luke Parker (Reform UK) -
John Ross (Green Party) -
Keith Sedgewick (Conservatives) -
Preston North
Qasim Silman Ajmi (Independent) -
Fiona Duke (Liberal Democrats) -
Maxwell Green (Conservatives) -
Charles Parkinson (Green Party) -
Alex Sharples (Reform UK) -
Samir Vohra (Labour) -
Preston Rural
Millie Barber (Green Party) -
Daniel Guise (Liberal Democrats) -
Maria Jones (Reform UK) -
Sue Whittam [incumbent] (Conservatives) -
Valerie Wise (Labour) -
Preston South East
Jenny Mein [incumbent] (Labour) -
Andy Pratt (Conservatives) -
Almas Razakazi (Independent) -
John Rutter (Liberal Democrats) -
Marion Seed (Green Party) -
Nigel Wilson (Reform UK) -
Preston South West
Kevin Brockbank (Conservative) -
Laura Dalton (Green Party) -
Mark Jewell (Liberal Democrats) -
Nweeda Khan [incumbent] (Labour) -
Emma Mead (Independent) -
Lee Slater (Reform UK) -
Preston West
Trevor Hart (Conservatives) -
Michael McGowan (Labour) -
John Potter [incumbent] (Liberal Democrats) -
Jemma Rushe (Reform UK) -
Dan Thompson (Green Party) -
RIBBLE VALLEY
Clitheroe
Ian Brown (Independent) -
Warren Goldsworthy (Reform UK) -
Sue Hind [incumbent] (Conservatives) -
Simon O’Rourke (Liberal Democrats) -
Anne Peplow (Green Party) -
Mike Graveston (Labour) -
Longridge with Bowland
Ian Duxbury (Reform UK) -
Stuart Hirst (Conservatives) -
Peter Lawrence (Liberal Democrats) -
Adam McMeekin (Green Party) -
Kieren Spencer (Labour) -
Robert Walker (Independent) -
Ribble Valley North East
David Berryman (Conservatives) -
David Birtwhistle (Independent) -
Ged Mirfin [incumbent, previously Conservative] (Reform UK) -
Malcolm Peplow (Green Party) -
Stephen Sutcliffe (Liberal Democrats) -
Mike Willcox (Labour) -
Ribble Valley South West
Steve Atkinson (Reform UK) -
John Fletcher (Independent) -
Richard Horton (Labour) -
Gaye McCrum (Green Party) -
Mary Robinson (Liberal Democrats) -
Alan Schofield [incumbent] (Conservatives) -
ROSSENDALE
Mid Rossendale
Bob Bauld (Green Party) -
Clive Balchin (Reform UK) -
John Greenwood (Conservatives) -
Sean Serridge [incumbent] (Labour) -
Rossendale East
Mark Hillier (Liberal Democrats) -
Julie Adshead (Green Party) -
Jackie Oakes [incumbent] (Labour) -
Jenny Rigby (Conservatives) -
Mackenzie Ritson (Reform UK) -
Rossendale South
Joanne Ash (Reform UK) -
Simon Holland (Conservatives) -
Liz Mcinnes (Labour) -
John Payne (Green Party) -
Rossendale West
Samara Barnes [incumbent] (Labour) -
Margaret Pendlebury (Conservatives) -
Jamie Rippingale (Reform UK) -
Jacob Rorke (Green Party) -
Whitworth & Bacup
Vivienne Hall (Green Party) -
Michelle Christianne Smith (Labour) -
Daniel Matchett (Reform UK) -
Scott Smith [incumbent] (Conservatives) -
SOUTH RIBBLE
Leyland Central
Mary Green (Conservatives) -
Arif Khansaheb (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) -
Alan Swindells (Liberal Democrats) -
Matthew Tomlinson [incumbent and group leader] (Labour) -
Hannah Whalley (Reform UK) -
Emma Winterleigh (Green Party) -
Leyland South
Ellie Close (Reform UK) -
Tahir Khansaheb (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) -
Stephen McHugh (Liberal Democrats) -
Jayne Rear [incumbent and cabinet member] (Conservatives) -
Wes Roberts (Labour) -
Ceri Turner (Green Party) -
Lostock Hall & Bamber Bridge
Jeff Couperthwaite [incumbent] (Conservatives) -
Simon Gummer (Reform UK) -
Clare Hunter (Labour) -
Samuel Winterleigh (Green Party) -
Tim Young (Liberal Democrats) -
Moss Side and Farrington
Andy Blake (Reform UK) -
Michael Green [incumbent and cabinet member] (Conservatives) -
Anthony Sims (Green Party) -
Graham Smith (Liberal Democrats) -
Paul Wharton-Hardman (Labour) -
Penwortham East and Walton-le-Dale
Sue Broady (Green Party) -
Joan Burrows [incumbent] (Conservatives) -
Clare Burton-Johnson (Liberal Democrats) -
Lorenzo More (Reform UK) -
Elaine Stringfellow (Labour) -
Penwortham West
Wayne Griffiths (Reform UK) -
David Howarth [incumbent and group leader] (Liberal Democrats) -
Heike McMurray (Green Party) -
Ian Watkinson (Labour) -
Paul Watson (Conservatives) -
South Ribble East
Fred Cottam (Reform UK) -
Clare Hales (Green Party) -
Chris Lomax (Labour) -
Paul Valentine (Liberal Democrats) -
Barrie Yates [incumbent] (Conservatives) -
South Ribble West
James Gleeson (Labour) -
Tom Lord (Reform UK) -
Angela Turner (Liberal Democrats) -
Gareth Watson (Conservatives) -
Christine Winter (Green Party) -
WEST LANCASHIRE
Burscough and Rufford
Gareth Dowling (Labour) -
Richard Edwards (Reform UK) -
Neil Pollington (Liberal Democrats) -
Eddie Pope [incumbent] (Conservatives) -
Jeanette Rimmer (Green Party) -
Ormskirk
Paul Hamby (Green Party) -
Nikki Hennessy [incumbent] (Labour) -
Gordon Johnson (Our West Lancashire) -
Paul Greenall (Reform UK) -
Bruce Porteous (Conservatives) -
Skelmersdale Central
Terence Aldridge [incumbent] (Labour) -
Susan Brake (Conservatives) -
Simon Evans (Reform UK) -
Neil Jackson (Green Party) -
Vincent Lucker (Liberal Democrats) -
Skelmersdale East
John Fillis [incumbent] (Labour) -
Paul French (Green Party) -
Julie Peel (Conservatives) -
Neil Pye (Our West Lancashire) -
Nigel Swales (Reform UK) -
Skelmersdale West
Tom Marsh-Pritchard (Our West Lancashire) -
Edwin Black (Green Party) -
Peter Chandler (Liberal Democrats)
Julie Gibson [incumbent] (Labour) -
Ella Worthington (Reform UK) -
Ruth Melling (Conservatives) -
West Lancashire East
Robert Bailey [incumbent] (Conservatives) -
Richard Taylor (Green Party) -
Damian Owen (Labour) -
Ellis Newton (Reform UK) -
Adrian Owens (Our West Lancashire) -
West Lancashire North
Anne Fennell (Labour) -
Thomas De Freitas (Conservatives) -
Mike Harris (Reform UK) -
Charlotte Houltram (Green Party) -
Tina Stringfellow (Liberal Democrats) -
West Lancashire West
Leon Graham (Reform UK) -
Paul Hennessy (Labour) -
Ben Lowe (Green Party) -
Ruxandra Trandafoiu (Liberal Democrats) -
David Westley (Conservatives) -
WYRE
Cleveleys East
Sarah Punshon (Green Party) -
James Crawford (Reform UK) -
Andrea Kay [incumbent] (Conservatives) -
Harry Thomas Swatton (Labour) -
Cleveleys South and Carleton
Luke Meeks (Green Party) -
Ian Northwood (Conservatives) -
Rebecca Potter (Liberal Democrats) -
Jan Schofield (Reform UK) -
Peter Wright (Labour) -
Fleetwood East
Daniel Bye (Green Party) -
Sandra Finch (Liberal Democrats) -
JJ Fitzgerald (Conservatives) -
David Shaw (Reform UK) -
Victoria Wells (Labour) -
Fleetwood West and Cleveleys West
Mary Belshaw (Labour) -
Stephen Clarke [incumbent] (Conservatives) -
Georgia Everill (Green Party) -
Alice Jones (Reform UK) -
Joanne Joyner (Liberal Democrats) -
Poulton-le-Fylde
Alf Clempson [incumbent] – Conservatives) -
Barbara Mead-Mason (Green Party) -
Cheryl Raynor (Labour) -
Paul Ellison (Reform UK) -
Jayden Gaskin (Independent) -
Sean Little (Liberal Democrats) -
Thornton and Hambleton
Nigel Alderson (Reform UK) -
Jeremy Dable (Liberal Democrats) -
James Mason (Labour) -
Monique Rembowski (Green Party) -
John Shedwick [incumbent] (Conservatives) -
Wyre Rural Central
Tom Briggs (Green Party) -
Sarah Collinge (Independent) -
Paul Fairhurst (Conservatives) -
John Moore (Labour) -
Matthew Salter [incumbent, previously Conservative] (Reform UK) -
Rene Van Mierlo (Liberal Democrats) -
Wyre Rural East
Oliver Bonser (Labour) -
Neil Darby (Liberal Democrats) -
Caroline Montague (Green Party) -
James Tomlinson (Reform UK) -
Shaun Turner [incumbent and cabinet member] (Conservatives) -
This page will be updated with the Lancashire County Council election results as they come in. A full round-up report, with reaction and analysis will follow later.
