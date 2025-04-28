Lancashire County Council local elections: parties set out pledges and priorities in final pitch for votes
Ahead of the big vote, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) has given all the parties contesting two or more seats a final chance to make a pitch for public support.
The Conservatives currently control Lancashire County Council and have done so since 2017. At this week’s poll, a party will need to secure 43 seats or more to achieve a majority on the 84-seat authority.
The present political make-up of County Hall – after taking into account changes of party allegiance over the past four years since the last election – is:
Conservatives – 46 seats
Labour – 26 seats
Liberal Democrats – 2 seats
Green Party – 2 seats
Reform UK – 2 seats
Independents – 5 seats
Vacancies – 1 seat
The Conservatives, Labour, the Green Party and Reform UK will be contesting all of the available seats.
The Liberal Democrats are fielding 62 candidates, the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition are standing eight, Our West Lancashire have put forward four, the Alliance for Democracy and Freedom two and the UK Independence Party and the Workers Party of Great Britain one each.
Meanwhile, 23 independent candidates – individuals not affiliated to any political party – are standing across 20 divisions (see list below).
Several current county councillors are contesting seats either for a party other than the one they represented at the last vote in 2021, or as independents, having previously been part of a party.
For the first time at a Lancashire County Council election, you will need to bring with you suitable photo ID if you are voting in person at a polling station – such as a driving licence, passport or a bus pass for older or disabled people. Polling stations are open between 7am and 10pm.
Postal votes must have reached the electoral office for your area by the time the polls close. It is now too late to apply to vote by post and to register to vote, if you have not already done so.
In certain emergency circumstances - such as a medical emergency, being called away from home for work or losing your photo ID in the days before an election - you can still apply for someone else to vote on your behalf up until 5pm on polling day itself. To do so, you should contact your local district council.
When the LDRS offered each of the parties fielding two or more candidates 250 words to try to persuade you to put your cross in their box, this is what they had to say…
CONSERVATIVES
(Contesting all seats)
Our vision for Lancashire is to make it a place everyone can live their best life through stronger communities, a growing economy and high-quality public services.
We have a track record of strong financial management, caring for the vulnerable, protecting the environment and supporting economic growth.
We have worked tirelessly with partners to secure a Combined County Authority devolution deal bringing millions of pounds from Whitehall into Lancashire.
Only Conservatives have a plan going forward, which is why we need your support.
Better lives for all
We want Lancashire to be the best place to raise a family, thrive as an adult and for people to remain independent. Our priorities are to provide every child with the best start
in life, support families through our family hubs and enhance wellbeing and happiness for everyone.
We want people to have healthier lives, reduced health disparities, higher educational achievement, earlier support for families and inclusive services for children with special educational needs.
Prioritising highway funding and transport infrastructure
We are investing more than ever in our roads – fixing potholes, targeting repairs and inspecting roads regularly. We are improving the public transport infrastructure to provide smoother and faster travel, reducing congestion and delays.
Financial security and economic ambition
We maintain robust financial management to guarantee the security and stability of public resources. This approach provides a solid foundation for delivering services and protecting public interests.
We are committed to driving economic growth and prosperity for all. Our focus is on equipping residents with skills for rewarding jobs and attracting business investment.
LABOUR
(Contesting all seats)
Lancashire Labour know that we live in a fantastic county, filled with great people, full of ideas and creativity – packed with people with a great work ethic and brimming with potential.
However, there is no doubt that the county council is not doing its bit to ensure that this potential is realised.
Labour has a plan, though. It is a plan based around five distinct missions that seek to address the challenges we know people face.
A fairer Lancashire
Giving everyone the opportunity to get on in life by investing in growing industries and increasing opportunities.
A cleaner Lancashire
Everyone deserves to live somewhere they are proud of. That’s why we will protect our green spaces and take climate action seriously.
A healthier Lancashire
Good health is vital to a good life. We will roll out family wellbeing centres and increase support to community groups.
A safer Lancashire
We will work to bring back neighbourhood policing, take tough action on crime and anti-social behaviour and halve violence against women and girls.
A better-connected Lancashire
We will fix pothole-ridden roads, reduce disruption from roadworks and work to bring buses back under public control. We will invest in transport for the future, with better trains and more EV charging points.
And for children with special educational needs and disabilities, Labour has a fully-costed plan to bring the waiting list for this service down by 90 percent. Improving services for those most vulnerable families and children will be an absolute focus for an incoming Labour administration.
GREEN PARTY
(Contesting all seats)
Invest in the green economy, reduce carbon emissions
***seize the potential in the green skills sector – the fastest-growing part of the economy – for skilled jobs and training;
***invest to save in clean energy – the county council should invest in renewable energy generation on its land;
***support innovation, digital businesses and electronics manufacturing;
***enable small businesses, tourism and culture to thrive.
Affordable and cosy homes – in the right places
***enable affordable homes schemes on county-owned land and property conversions with high energy efficiency standards.
Supporting local communities and vulnerable people
***focus on the prevention of crime through restoring funding for youth services and community-based policing;
***invest in public health and more accessible, prompt mental health needs assessments for children and adolescents;
***prioritise resilience against flooding.
Green spaces and public realm for people and wildlife
***defend and support nature to recover on county-owned land;
**use county assets to support local food growing and markets.
A transport system for clean air and liveable streets
***fix our roads so they are safe for all road users;
***re-regulate buses so all areas have reliable, integrated services;
***use developer contributions and a percentage of the highways budget to invest in safer cycling and walking – not as an afterthought to road schemes;
***local priorities such as pedestrian crossings.
Keep the local in local government
***Labour’s plans for mega-sized councils will cost millions and should come with more funding for basic services.
***Greens are not against ‘unitary’ councils in principle, but proposals must be carefully thought through, ensure public accountability, keep services locally controlled and have residents’ support.
REFORM UK
(Contesting all seats)
Reform UK Lancashire is about putting the people of Lancashire right at the very forefront of decision making by Lancashire County Council.
We will do this by changing all LCC reports to include an assessment of the impact of any decision on residents.
This same process will be adopted to examine the budget passed by the previous Conservative administration. It will be assessed line by line and, if individual budget items fail to benefit residents, they will be reviewed.
There is real concern the county council will not be able to make the £100m of savings needed to balance the books over the next two years, because they failed to make £50m of savings last year. All spending commitments made by Reform are based on the budget left by the Conservative administration being balanced. We will instruct independent auditors to review the budget as soon as we take control.
Residents have said in many polls that potholes/road repairs are the biggest concern. Reform will stop the £30.8m of cuts in the highways budget in 2026/27 and 2027/28. This will keep the investment at £74.5m to address the £479m of repairs required to bring roads up to acceptable standard.
Reform believe Lancashire residents should decide through a referendum if they want the additional cost of a mayor and if they wish to keep Lancashire’s existing two-tier council system preserving the districts.
Lancashire desperately needs growth. Reform will be pro Lancashire business, encouraging enterprise and delivering much needed prosperity to improve the lives of its residents.
LIBERAL DEMOCRATS
(Contesting 62 out of 84 seats – see complete candidate list below for details)
Lancashire is an incredible place. Our home has world class businesses, a proud cultural heritage, beautiful nature all around us and some of the best people you could ever wish to meet.
What Lancashire doesn’t have is a great county council. Our roads, our school planning, our care system isn’t what it should be. It doesn’t have to be this way. You, your family, your neighbours and your community all deserve better.
The Lib Dems in Lancashire want to improve services for all of us. But there are no quick fixes – any political party that gives you simplistic solutions to complex problems is either fooling themselves, or worse, deliberately lying to you.
Liberal Democrats in Lancashire have put forward millions of pounds more than the ruling Conservatives to fix potholes and improve our roads. For years we have also called for greater funding for youth workers, safer roads and policies to help our natural environment.
Across the country, areas that were once considered safe Conservative seats now have hard working Lib Dem MPs and councillors representing them. Labour’s horrendous start in Government has also meant Labour voters are switching to support the Liberal Democrats in greater numbers than any other party, according to a YouGov poll earlier this month.
Vote Liberal Democrat and you will get a community champion that will never take you for granted. You’ll get someone that will fight for you every week, in your neighbourhood and in the council chamber.
TRADE UNIONIST AND SOCIALIST COALITION
(Contesting the Chorley Central, Chorley North, Clayton with Whittle, Euxton, Buckshaw and Astley, Hoghton with Wheelton, Leyland Central, Leyland South and Preston East divisions only)
The Trades Unionist and Socialist Coalition are the only party with clear ‘no cuts, no privatisation’ policies.
Our policy pledges are:
***to keep hospital services in NHS hospitals, to centralise budgets that will both maintain funds for public facilities and remove private profit margins that strip away our NHS services;
***work with schools to bring SEND services closer to home, repurposing expensive, lengthy and disruptive travel costs to serve our children, not private business. By investing in our children now, we reduce long term costs and maintain happy populations, all contributing to our communities;
***actively develop pathways in social care sectors to benefit local people. Work collaboratively with NHS and local authorities to overcome the 50 percent budget reduction being implemented on our health authority;
***invest in council-owned adult social housing run directly by local authorities and not underperforming housing associations, as part of long-term building and redevelopment plans, ensuring green builds and homes truly affordable to the people of Lancashire;
***work with businesses to transform our local job opportunities away from war to green innovative jobs that benefit whole communities and also beyond;
***bring local services back in house, not for profits. Working with unions to ensure staff get paid for the work they do, starting with social care support officers;
***use first-hand experience to instigate initiatives as a sustainable procurement officer to integrate bold environmental sustainability plans into housing, social care and procurement processes and policies; to be the alternative voice ensuring increased services, fair working conditions and green alternatives above cuts and profit.
OUR WEST LANCASHIRE
(Contesting the Ormskirk, Skelmersdale East, Skelmersdale West and West Lancashire East divisions only)
West Lancashire is on the county’s edge and is neglected by the county council, while the two main parties take it for granted.
Taking two examples: the county council has published its new plan for Lancashire. West Lancashire is not mentioned in the entire document. There are 10 specific economic development projects supported. Most of them are close to Preston and none involve West Lancashire.
West Lancashire regularly tops the league table for the most road defects. This winter, 28 road defects were reported every day in our part of Lancashire and the Conservative highways chief refused to come to discuss matters.
Our West Lancashire’s candidates all have experience of achieving results forresidents on the local district council and will argue for our patch at County Hall.
The plan to build more than 400 houses on the county council land at Glenburn, in Skelmersdale, needs to change to include provision of a community sports village.
Our West Lancashire would re-establish seven-day operation at all household waste and recycling centres and use technology to scrap the requirement to pre-book vans and trailers.
On road repairs, we have a five-point plan, including changing the current system which sees potholes repaired in a strict list/priority order and instead fix all the potholes in a neighbourhood at the same time, reducing travel time and costs. We would also explore the localisation of road repairs. Road repair with local, on-the ground oversight should mean better quality repairs.
ALLIANCE FOR DEMOCRACY AND FREEDOM
(Contesting the St Annes North and St. Annes South divisions only)
At the Alliance for Democracy and Freedom (ADF) Party, we believe power belongs to you, not the party.
With no party whip system, our candidates answer to their constituents – not a party hierarchy. You decide what matters and how you should be represented.
We champion personal responsibility and minimal state interference – supporting, not controlling. The law must be applied fairly and equally to all, and the state’s role is to create a thriving environment for everyone, not just big business.
ADF stands firmly behind our farmers, industries and services. Public sector partnerships should be cost-effective and, wherever possible, locally delivered. We’ll end the postcode lottery for healthcare, education and essential services.
Our candidates are rooted in the community. Having lived and worked here for many years and worked in both the private and public sectors within the area, they understand the unique needs of local residents and small businesses.
They are committed to upgrading roads and transport, boosting tourism and footfall for local shops and backing our farmers to safeguard food security. They will fight to protect access to GPs, dentists, banks and local policing, and hold water companies accountable for coastal pollution.
ADF will oppose extreme net-zero policies that threaten livelihoods and challenge the disruption caused by Morecambe offshore wind farm developments, whilst endeavouring to maintain the area’s unique heritage.
Your voice. Your choice. Your future – with Alliance for Democracy and Freedom.
ONE-CANDIDATE PARTIES
There are two parties fielding just one candidate each at the Lancashire County Council poll, as below:
BURNLEY
Burnley Central East
Rayyan Fiass – Workers Party of Britain
PENDLE
Nelson East
Les Beswick – UK Independence Party
THE INDEPENDENTS
These are the independent candidates standing across the county, broken down by district and division.
BURNLEY
Burnley Central East
Maheen Kamran
Javad Mokhammad
Burnley North East
Usman Arif
Padiham and Burnley West
Melissa Semmens
CHORLEY
Chorley North
Moira Crawford
FYLDE
Fylde East
Peter Collins
Edward Oldfield
Fylde South
Noreen Griffiths
Lytham
Mark Bamforth
Carole Elaine Harrison
PENDLE
Brierfield and Nelson West
Mohammed Iqbal
Nelson East
Azhar Ali
PRESTON
Preston Central East
Michael Lavalette
Preston City
Yousuf Motala
Preston North
Qasim Silman Ajmi
Preston South East
Almas Razakazi
Preston South West
Emma Ruth Mead
RIBBLE VALLEY
Clitheroe
Ian Frank Brown
Longridge with Bowland
Robert Walker
Ribble Valley North East
David Birtwhistle
Ribble Valley South West
John Russell Fletcher
WYRE
Poulton-le-Fylde
Jayden Gaskin
Wyre Rural Central
Sarah Collinge
COMPLETE CANDIDATE LIST
Below is a district-by-district breakdown of all 437 candidates standing for election to Lancashire County Council on 1st May.
Two divisions – Great Harwood, Rishton and Clayton-le-Moors, and Pendle Rural – elect two county councillors, while all the others return just one.
BURNLEY
Burnley Central East
Simon John Bonney – Conservatives
Rayyan Fiass – Workers Party of Britain
Alex Hall – Green Party
Maheen Kamran – Independent
Javad Mokhammad – Independent
Gavin Theaker – Reform UK
Hannah Till – Labour
Burnley Central West
Frank Bartram – Liberal Democrats
Martyn Hurt – Green Party
Dylan Manning – Labour
Liam Thomson – Reform UK
Don Whitaker – Conservatives
Burnley North East
Usman Arif – Independent
Jim Halstead – Reform UK
Julie Ann Hurt – Green Party
Susan Nutter – Conservatives
Cheryl Louise Semple – Labour
Burnley Rural
Gordon Birtwistle – Liberal Democrats
Gemma Haigh – Labour
Jack Simon Launer – Green Party
Mark Poulton – Reform UK
Cosima Towneley – Conservatives
Burnley South West
Jane Curran – Green Party
Eddie Kutavicius – Reform UK
Neil Mottershead – Conservatives
Jeff Sumner – Liberal Democrats
Daniel Thomas Andrew Tierney – Labour
Padiham and Burnley West
Daniel Armitage – Labour
Janet Hall – Green Party
Alan Hosker – Conservatives
Thomas Pickup – Reform UK
Melissa Semmens – Independent
CHORLEY
Chorley Central
Michaela Cmorej – Reform UK
Debbie Brotherton – Green Party
Jennifer Jane Hurley – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Peter Malpas – Conservatives
Chris Snow – Labour
Chorley North
Anne Calderbank – Green Party
Sam Chapman – Conservatives
Moira Crawford – Independent
Hasina Khan – Labour
Aamir Khansaheb – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Martin Topp – Reform UK
Chorley Rural East
Sue Baines – Conservatives
Simon Cash – Green Party
David Golden – Liberal Democrats
Greg Heath – Reform UK
Kim Snape – Labour
Chorley Rural West
Sef Churchill – Green Party
Braeden Irvine – Conservatives
Rowan Patrick Power – Liberal Democrats
Mark Wade – Reform UK
Alan Whittaker – Labour
Chorley South
Julia Louise Berry – Labour
Olga Cash – Green Party
Zoe Anastasia Curtis – Liberal Democrats
Lee Hutchinson – Reform UK
Christine Turner – Conservatives
Clayton with Whittle
Mark Edward Clifford – Labour
Amy Louise Coxley – Green Party
George David Ikin – Reform UK
Greg Morgan – Conservatives
Gail Patricia Ormston – Liberal Democrats
Carole Ann Sasaki – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Euxton, Buckshaw and Astley
Jonathan Close – Reform UK
Mark Frost – Liberal Democrats
Jacob Neal – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Aidy Riggott – Conservatives
Gillian Frances Sharples – Labour
Pauline Margaret Summers – Green Party
Hoghton with Wheelton
John Clemson – Reform UK
Alan Cullens – Conservatives
Penelope Dawber – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Stephen John Fenn – Liberal Democrats
Mike Graham – Labour
Jon Royle – Green Party
FYLDE
Fylde East
Peter Collins – Independent
Phil Glaysher – Labour
Edward Oldfield – Independent
Joshua Connor Roberts – Reform UK
Tony Wellings – Conservatives
Brenden Wilkinson – Green Party
Fylde South
David Michael Dwyer – Reform UK
Noreen Griffiths – Independent
Sandra Pitman – Conservatives
Jed Sullivan – Labour
Jayne Walsh – Green Party
Fylde West
Mark St. John Qualter – Reform UK
John Rossall Singleton – Conservatives
Natalya Kristen Ganley Stone – Labour
Peter Walsh – Green Party
Lytham
Tim Ashton – Conservatives
Mark Bamforth – Independent
Robin Darling – Green Party
Christine Marshall – Liberal Democrat
Alan Norris – Labour
David Green – Reform UK
Carole Elaine Harrison – Independent
St Annes North
Peter Ian Buckley – Conservatives
Debra Karen Challinor – Reform UK
Peter Andrew Cranie – Green Party
Joanne Gardner – Liberal Democrats
Valerie Lewis-Williams – Alliance for Democracy and Freedom
Peter Tavernor – Labour
St Annes South
Maria Deery – Green Party
Viki Miller – Labour
Cheryl Morrison – Alliance for Democracy and Freedom
Stephen Robert Edward Phillips – Liberal Democrats
Steve Rigby – Conservatives
Gus Scott – Reform UK
HYNDBURN
Accrington North
Shahed Mahmood – Conservatives
Clare Pritchard – Labour
Julie Carole Stubbins – Green Party
Joel Michael Tetlow – Reform UK
Accrington South
David James Heap – Conservatives
Graham Jones – Labour
Ashley Joynes – Reform UK
Charlie Derry Kerans – Green Party
Accrington West & Oswaldtwistle Central
Sohail Asghar – Green Party
Isaac John Cowans – Reform UK
Munsif Dad – Labour
Mohammed Younis – Conservatives
Great Harwood, Rishton and Clayton-le-Moors
Noordad Aziz – Labour
Wayne Fitzharris – Green Party
Jordan John Fox – Reform UK
Carole Anne Haythornthwaite – Conservatives
Andy Hunter-Rossall – Green Party
Zak Khan – Conservatives
Lance Miles Lee Parkinson – Reform UK
Kate Walsh – Labour
Oswaldtwistle
Peter Britcliffe – Conservatives
Gaynor Louise Hargreaves – Reform UK
Nancy Mills – Green Party
Caitlin Pritchard – Labour
LANCASTER
Heysham
Graeme Paul Austin – Reform UK
Sheldon Kent – Liberal Democrats
Catherine Potter – Labour
George Paul Thomson – Green Party
Andrew Paul Gardiner – Conservatives
Lancaster Central
Gina Dowding – Green Party
Thomas William Inman – Conservatives
Derek Kaye – Liberal Democrats
Rob Kelly – Reform UK
Fran Wild – Labour
Lancaster East
Sam Elliot Charlesworth – Labour
Phil Dunster – Liberal Democrats
Connor James Winter – Conservatives
Paul Byron Stubbins – Green Party
Michael Sean Kershaw – Reform UK
Lancaster Rural East
Shaun Patrick Crimmins – Reform UK
Geoff Eales – Labour
Peter James Jackson – Liberal Democrats
Sally Ann Shelley Maddocks – Green Party
Matthew Joseph Maxwell-Scott – Conservatives
Lancaster Rural North
Graham John Dalton – Reform UK
Alan Greenwell – Liberal Democrats
Sonny Remmer-Riley – Labour
Sue Tyldesley – Green Party
Phillippa Williamson – Conservatives
Lancaster South East
Lee David Garner – Reform UK
Daniel Robert Kirk – Conservatives
Erica Ruth Estelle Lewis – Labour
Malcolm Martin – Liberal Democrats
Hamish Mills – Green Party
Morecambe Central
Connor Frazer William Graham – Conservatives
Paul Bernard Hart – Liberal Democrats
Gary Andrew Kniveton – Reform UK
Patrick McMurray – Green Party
Margaret Pattison – Labour
Morecambe North
Sara-Louise Dobson – Green Party
Stuart Morris – Conservative
Jackson Stubbs – Labour
James Pilling – Liberal Democrats
Russell Robert Walsh – Reform UK
Morecambe South
Keith William Budden – Conservatives
Melanie Forrest – Green Party
Martin Gawith – Labour
Bill Jackson – Liberal Democrats
Brian Edward Moore – Reform UK
Skerton
Charles Edwards – Conservatives
James Harvey – Liberal Democrats
Andrew Robert Otway – Green Party
Hilda Jean Parr – Labour
Martyn Sutton – Reform UK
PENDLE
Brierfield and Nelson West
Irfan Ayub – Conservatives
Karl Peter Barnsley – Labour
Scott Cunliffe – Green Party
Mohammed Iqbal – Independent
Susan Land – Liberal Democrats
Christine Stables – Reform UK
Nelson East
Azhar Ali – Independent
Mohammad Aslam – Conservatives
Les Beswick – UK Independence Party
Vanessa Maria Robinson – Reform UK
Nicki James Shepherd – Labour
Mary Elizabeth Thomas – Liberal Democrats
Rebecca Aimee Lanyon Willmott – Green Party
Pendle Central
Marion Ellen Atkinson – Reform UK
Andy Bell – Liberal Democrats
Benjamin Daniel Harrop – Green Party
Philip Heyworth – Labour
Ash Sutcliffe – Conservatives
Pendle Hill
Mark Benjamin Dawson – Labour
Howard Hartley – Conservatives
Annette Marti – Green Party
John Metcalfe – Reform UK
Brian Newman – Liberal Democrats
Pendle Rural
Euan Robert Clouston – Labour
Victoria Fletcher – Reform UK
Sylvia Joyce Godfrey – Green Party
Lynn Marie Hannon – Labour
David Hartley – Liberal Democrats
Nathan Thomas McCollum – Reform UK
Jane Pratt – Conservatives
Jenny Purcell – Conservatives
David Michael Baxter Whipp – Liberal Democrats
Jane Wood – Green Party
PRESTON
Preston Central East
Frank De Molfetta – Labour
Darrin Anthony Greggans – Reform UK
Al-Yasa Khan – Conservatives
George Kulbacki – Liberal Democrats
Michael Lavalette – Independent
Callum Taylor – Green Party
Preston Central West
Matthew John Brown – Labour
Joe Custodio – Reform UK
Frankie Kennedy – Conservatives
Mike Peak – Liberal Democrats
Jennifer Robinson – Green Party
Preston City
Connor Joseph Dwyer – Labour
Holly Harrison – Green Party
Tayo Korede – Conservatives
Yousuf Motala – Independent
Scott Andrew Pye – Reform UK
Julie Van Mierlo – Liberal Democrats
Preston East
Edward Craven – Liberal Democrats
Geoffrey Allan Fielden – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Anna Josephine Hindle – Labour
Luke Parker – Reform UK
John Paul Ross – Green Party
Keith Sedgewick – Conservatives
Preston North
Qasim Silman Ajmi – Independent
Fiona Duke – Liberal Democrats
Maxwell Owen Green – Conservatives
Charles Parkinson – Green Party
Alex Harry Charles Sharples – Reform UK
Samir Vohra – Labour
Preston Rural
Millie Barber – Green Party
Daniel Guise – Liberal Democrats
Maria Jones – Reform UK
Sue Whittam – Conservatives
Valerie Wise – Labour
Preston South East
Jenny Mein – Labour
Andy Pratt – Conservatives
Almas Razakazi – Independent
John Rutter – Liberal Democrats
Marion Seed – Green Party
Nigel Leith Wilson – Reform UK
Preston South West
Kevin Brockbank – Conservative
Laura Jane Dalton – Green Party
Mark Jewell – Liberal Democrats
Nweeda Khan – Labour
Emma Ruth Mead – Independent
Lee Slater – Reform UK
Preston West
Trevor Hart – Conservatives
Michael Christopher McGowan – Labour
John Potter – Liberal Democrats
Jemma Louise Rushe – Reform UK
Dan Thompson – Green Party
RIBBLE VALLEY
Clitheroe
Ian Frank Brown – Independent
Warren Goldsworthy – Reform UK
Sue Hind – Conservatives
Simon O’Rourke – Liberal Democrats
Anne E Peplow – Green Party
Mike Graveston – Labour
Longridge with Bowland
Ian Duxbury – Reform UK
Stuart Hirst – Conservatives
Peter Lawrence – Liberal Democrats
Adam McMeekin – Green Party
Kieren Spencer – Labour
Robert Walker – Independent
Ribble Valley North East
David Berryman – Conservatives
David Birtwhistle – Independent
Ged Mirfin – Reform UK
Malcolm Charles Peplow – Green Party
Stephen Mark Sutcliffe – Liberal Democrats
Mike Willcox – Labour
Ribble Valley South West
Steve Atkinson – Reform UK
John Russell Fletcher – Independent
Richard Ian Charles Horton – Labour
Gaye Tomasine McCrum – Green Party
Mary Robinson – Liberal Democrats
Alan Schofield – Conservatives
ROSSENDALE
Mid Rossendale
Bob Bauld – Green Party
Clive Balchin – Reform UK
John Peter Greenwood – Conservatives
Sean Joseph Michael Serridge – Labour
Rossendale East
Mark Dexter Hillier – Liberal Democrats
Julie Adshead – Green Party
Jackie Oakes – Labour
Jenny Rigby – Conservatives
Mackenzie Lee Ritson – Reform UK
Rossendale South
Joanne Ash – Reform UK
Simon Holland – Conservatives
Liz Mcinnes – Labour
John Payne – Green Party
Rossendale West
Samara Barnes – Labour
Margaret Pendlebury – Conservatives
Jamie Warren Rippingale – Reform UK
Jacob Rorke – Green Party
Whitworth & Bacup
Vivienne Hall – Green Party
Michelle Christianne Smith – Labour
Daniel Robert Matchett – Reform UK
Scott Smith – Conservatives
SOUTH RIBBLE
Leyland Central
Mary Green – Conservatives
Arif Khansaheb – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Alan Swindells – Liberal Democrats
Matthew Vincent Tomlinson – Labour
Hannah Alice Whalley – Reform UK
Emma Elisabeth Winterleigh – Green Party
Leyland South
Ellie Close – Reform UK
Tahir Khansaheb – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Stephen Philip McHugh – Liberal Democrats
Jayne Louise Rear – Conservatives
Wes Roberts – Labour
Ceri Sian Turner – Green Party
Lostock Hall & Bamber Bridge
Jeff Couperthwaite – Conservatives
Simon Gummer – Reform UK
Clare Hunter – Labour
Samuel Paul Winterleigh – Green Party
Tim Young – Liberal Democrats
Moss Side and Farrington
Andy Blake – Reform UK
Michael Anthony Green – Conservatives
Anthony Sims – Green Party
Graham Michael Smith – Liberal Democrats
Paul Wharton-Hardman – Labour
Penwortham East and Walton-le-Dale
Sue Broady – Green Party
Joan Mary Burrows – Conservatives
Clare Burton-Johnson – Liberal Democrats
Lorenzo More – Reform UK
Elaine Stringfellow – Labour
Penwortham West
Wayne Griffiths – Reform UK
David Howarth – Liberal Democrats
Heike McMurray – Green Party
Ian Danny Watkinson – Labour
Paul Watson – Conservatives
South Ribble East
Fred Cottam – Reform UK
Clare Hales – Green Party
Chris Lomax – Labour
Paul Anthony Valentine – Liberal Democrats
Barrie Yates – Conservatives
South Ribble West
James Joseph Gleeson – Labour
Tom Lord – Reform UK
Angela Turner – Liberal Democrats
Gareth Paul Watson – Conservatives
Christine Jane Winter – Green Party
WEST LANCASHIRE
Burscough and Rufford
Gareth Dowling – Labour
Richard Edwards – Reform UK
Neil Pollington – Liberal Democrats
Eddie Pope – Conservatives
Jeanette M Rimmer – Green Party
Ormskirk
Paul Hamby – Green Party
Nikki Hennessy – Labour
Gordon Paul Johnson – Our West Lancashire
Paul Greenall – Reform UK
Bruce Porteous – Conservatives
Skelmersdale Central
Terence Aldridge – Labour
Susan Carole Brake – Conservatives
Simon Evans – Reform UK
Neil D Jackson – Green Party
Vincent John Lucker – Liberal Democrats
Skelmersdale East
John Fillis – Labour
Paul French – Green Party
Julie Ann Peel – Conservatives
Neil Ronald Pye – Our West Lancashire
Nigel Swales – Reform UK
Skelmersdale West
Tom Marsh-Pritchard – Our West Lancashire
Edwin G Black – Green Party
Peter John Chandler – Liberal Democrats
Julie Patricia Gibson – Labour
Ella Worthington – Reform UK
Ruth Melling – Conservatives
West Lancashire East
Robert Murrin Bailey – Conservatives
Richard S Taylor – Green Party
Damian John Owen – Labour
Ellis Thomas Newton – Reform UK
Adrian Edward Owens – Our West Lancashire
West Lancashire North
Anne Mary Fennell – Labour
Thomas Andrew De Freitas – Conservatives
Mike Harris – Reform UK
Charlotte M Houltram – Green Party
Tina Maria Stringfellow – Liberal Democrats
West Lancashire West
Leon Graham – Reform UK
Paul Hennessy – Labour
Ben I Lowe – Green Party
Ruxandra Trandafoiu – Liberal Democrats
David Alexander Westley – Conservatives
WYRE
Cleveleys East
Sarah Punshon – Green Party
James Crawford – Reform UK
Andrea Kay – Conservatives
Harry Thomas Swatton – Labour
Cleveleys South and Carleton
Luke Meeks – Green Party
Ian Northwood – Conservatives
Rebecca Potter – Liberal Democrats
Jan Schofield – Reform UK
Peter David Wright – Labour
Fleetwood East
Daniel Neil Bye – Green Party
Sandra Finch – Liberal Democrats
JJ Fitzgerald – Conservatives
David Charles Shaw – Reform UK
Victoria Jane Ruth Wells – Labour
Fleetwood West and Cleveleys West
Mary Juliet Belshaw – Labour
Stephen Clarke – Conservatives
Georgia Everill – Green Party
Alice Jones – Reform UK
Joanne Joyner – Liberal Democrats
Poulton-le-Fylde
Alf Clempson – Conservatives
Barbara Ann Mead-Mason – Green Party
Cheryl Jane Raynor – Labour
Paul Ellison – Reform UK
Jayden Gaskin – Independent
Sean Little – Liberal Democrats
Thornton and Hambleton
Nigel Alderson – Reform UK
Jeremy Dable – Liberal Democrats
James Matthew Mason – Labour
Monique Rembowski – Green Party
John Samuel Clarke Shedwick – Conservatives
Wyre Rural Central
Tom Briggs – Green Party
Sarah Collinge – Independent
Paul Lambert Fairhurst – Conservatives
John Stephen Moore – Labour
Matthew Jacques Salter – Reform UK
Rene Van Mierlo – Liberal Democrats
Wyre Rural East
Oliver James Bonser – Labour
Neil Darby – Liberal Democrats
Caroline Elizabeth Montague – Green Party
James David Tomlinson – Reform UK
Shaun Gerard Turner – Conservatives
Remember: for the first time at a Lancashire County Council election, you will also need to bring with you suitable photo ID if you are voting in person at a polling station – such as a driving licence, passport or a bus pass for older or disabled people.
