Here's when Lancaster & Morecambe residents can expect to get £150 council tax rebate

The government announced in March a £150 non-repayable rebate for households in England in council tax bands A to D, known as the Council Tax Rebate.

The payments will be processed locally by Lancaster City Council.

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: ”Government guidance states that bank account details must be verified before rebate payments can be made to reduce the risk of fraudulent claims.”

Lancaster Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“If the council tax property band A to D is paid by direct debit, we will be joining other local authorities in exercising extra precaution by requesting the first instalment before seeking to pay the one-off sum of £150 to the same bank account, once the payment has cleared.

“Automatic payment will require an update to our Council Tax systems and it is hoped we’ll be able to start administering payments by the end of April.”

Last month it was revealed that over 22,000 households across Lancaster and Morecambe will not automatically receive the £150 council tax rebate they are due in April because they don’t pay by direct debit.