Greenpeace Lancaster and Morecambe Group celebrates six months of growth and action

Six months after its very first meeting, the Lancaster & Morecambe Greenpeace group is celebrating rapid growth and an impressive record of local action. From campaigning on ocean protection to lobbying MPs on climate and nature policy, the group has quickly established itself as a strong voice for the environment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since launching in March, the group has grown from zero to 17 active members. Together, they have:

Sent illustrated messages to Foreign Secretary David Lammy urging swift ratification of the Global Oceans Treaty.

Delivered letters to local MPs signed by over 300 constituents in support of the Climate & Nature Bill, gaining coverage in the Lancaster Guardian.

Collected voice notes from local residents to play to MPs in support of strong climate/nature action

Taken part in national lobbying efforts, with members meeting both Cat Smith MP and Lizzi Collinge MP, who each made commitments around climate action.

Brought creativity to the streets – including a walkabout by member Jane dressed as a turtle, which collected 48 public messages for Cat Smith in support of ocean protection.

The group has also been building partnerships with local organisations including eco-churches and university networks, while training members in effective campaigning and advocacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turtle out & about in Lancaster

“It’s amazing how much we’ve achieved in just six months,” said Laura, coordinator of the Lancaster & Morecambe Greenpeace group. “People here really care about the climate and nature crises, and our growing group is showing that together, we can make our voices heard.”

Looking ahead, the group will host a stall at the University of Cumbria Freshers Fair and the Big Green Day at the Gregson Centre on 27th September, and continue pressing local MPs to follow through on their climate promises.

Anyone interested in joining is warmly invited to the group’s next monthly meeting on Thursday 2nd October at 7.30pm at the Friends Meeting House, Lancaster.

For more information, please contact: Laura Thorburn, [email protected]

or visit act.gp/greenpeacelancastermorecambe