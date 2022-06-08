Get involved in unlocking £5.3m funding for Lancaster district

The £2.6 billion fund is part of the Government’s Levelling Up agenda and aims to improve livelihoods and spread opportunity and prosperity in all parts of the UK by targeting areas that need it most.

As responsible body for the funding, the council is starting to prepare an investment plan to secure a total of £5.3m for the Lancaster district over a three-year period.Any organisation that’s interested in knowing more about becoming a delivery partner is being invited to attend one of three virtual focus groups taking place next week. They are taking place as follows:

Community & Place: Monday June 13, 3pm to 4.30pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Supporting Local Business: Tuesday June 14, 2pm to 3.30pm

People & Skills: Friday June 17, pm to 2.30pm

More information will be provided on the aims of the funding and how to submit a proposal. To register an interest in attending, email [email protected]

Councillor Caroline Jackson, Leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “In our commitment to supporting our local economy and creating rewarding opportunities for all our residents so they can feel safe and be proud of where they live, we are confident that this funding will help us achieve these goals.

“We look forward to working with our local people and organisations to come up with a robust investment plan which will enable residents to live healthy and enjoyable lives and create new opportunities for everyone.“We expect there to be a lot of interest from organisations some of whom may already be working with us and some terrific proposals for funding. We are particularly interested in partnership proposals from organisations, especially those working alongside local business.

“A local stakeholder partnership group involving business, health and education will support the city council in its overall strategic planning and the robust decision-making at the end of the process.”

Any organisation that has legal status can participate and receive funding, including arms-length bodies of government if appropriate.

The deadline for submission of a UKSPF investment plan for the Lancaster district is August 1.