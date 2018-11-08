Everything you need to know about children's centre changes across Lancashire

Lancashire County Council has announced some buildings will stop providing children and family wellbeing services.
The future of some other centres is yet to be decided.
Here is everything you need to know:
Sites confirmed to stop delivering children and family wellbeing services:
Chorley
Coppull Children’s Centre (0-11)
Hyndburn
Fairfield Children’s Centre (0-11)
Great Harwood Young People’s Centre (12-19+)
Lancaster
Appletree Children’s Centre (0-11)
Halton Library and Children’s Centre
Pendle
Earby Community Centre (12-19+)
Colne Young People’s Centre (12-19+)
Preston
Sunshine Children’s Centre (New Hall Lane Drop-in) (0-11)
Sharoe Green Library and Cherry Tree Children’s Centre (0-11)
West Lancashire
St John’s Children’s Centre, Skelmersdale (0-11)
Wyre
Rothwell Drive Neighbourhood Centre (0-11)
Fleetwood Children’s Centre (0-11)
Sites previously planned to cease children and family wellbeing services, but now subject to further consideration:
Burnley
The Chai Centre (0-11)
Whitegate Children’s Centre (0-11)
Pendle
Walton Lane Children’s Centre (0-11)
Preston
Ashton Young People’s Centre (12-19)
Ribble Valley
Ribblesdale Children’s Centre (0-11)
Willows Park Children’s Centre, Longridge (0-11)
Rossendale
Whitworth Children’s Centre (0-11)
Buildings previously intended to continue delivering children and family wellbeing services, but now subject to further consideration:
Burnley
Stoneyholme and Daneshouse Young People’s Centre (12-19+)
Padiham Young People’s Centre (12-19+)
Pendle
The Zone (12-19+)
Preston
Riverbank Children’s Centre (0-11)
Ribble Valley
The Zone (12-19+)
Longridge Young People’s Centre (12-19+
Rossendale
Whitworth Young People’s Centre (12-19+)