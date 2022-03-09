Emergency fund set up to help one of Lancaster's twin towns in Ukraine

The meeting agreed to set up an emergency fund to support Lublin with the help of Lancaster CVS.Caroline Jackson, leader of Lancaster City Council said: "It was truly impressive to have so many community members attend a meeting set up so quickly. There were a number of creative and practical suggestions of what we can do. We heard from local refugee support organisations of support for Ukrainians unable now to go home, we had offers of help from Polish speakers in our community in our work with Lublin and learned about support from local emergency accommodation networks once refugees arrive. I am sure we can provide significant support for Ukraine and especially for our twin town Lublin.”Anyone who wishes to offer ideas or to know more detail can get in touch via [email protected] for meeting notes, details of organisations and for the fund information once it is set up.