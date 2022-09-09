Eden Project North: Morecambe MP says he has 'full confidence' in getting funding despite Government changes

Following the appointment of Liz Truss as the new PM, David Morris said he had already spoken with the new Secretary of State to make sure Eden North was on his agenda.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson made no secret of the fact that he supported Eden being built in Morecambe.

There was some concern that a change of Prime Minister could impact adversely on securing funding for the project.

Artist's impression of the Eden Project North in Morecambe.

But Mr Morris this week said: “Eden Project Morecambe is in the final stage. The Eden Project have submitted a bid to the Levelling Up fund, signed off as a priority bid for the area.

"The Levelling Up fund already has money allocated from a previous budget and the department are currently checking the bid before they make a funding announcement of which applications have been successful in the autumn.

“The new Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clarke has already been supportive of the project in his previous job as Northern Powerhouse Minister and helped the project progress to a funding bid in his previous role.

"I have spoken with the new Secretary of State, to congratulate him on his appointment and to ensure Eden Project Morecambe is in the forefront of his mind on his first day in the new job.

"I have also had some positive discussions with the new Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, who I know also supports Eden Project Morecambe.

"I have full confidence we will secure a positive announcement in autumn.”

A spokesman for the Eden Project said: "We are confident that the bid makes a strong case for investment and that Eden Project North will provide an economic, environmental and cultural boost to the North West region.”

A Morecambe BID spokesman said: “Morecambe Business Improvement District has full faith that Eden North will receive government approval later this autumn.