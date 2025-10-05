Ten elderly care facilities run by Lancashire County Council could be closed as part of a wholesale review of the authority’s services for older people.

Cabinet members will next week decide whether to launch a consultation on the proposed “reprovision” of five residential homes and five day centres.

According to papers to be presented to a meeting on Thursday, the care homes – Favordale (Colne), Grove House (Adlington), Milbanke (Kirkham), Thornton House (Thornton Cleveleys) and Woodlands (Clayton-le-Moors) – have been selected because they are in “significantly poor condition”.

The facilities are described as being “among the oldest in the [council’s] estate, with outdated designs that fail to meet modern care standards”.

They would require “substantial” investment to address “critical safety and operational issues” and – along with two of the day centres operating from the same sites as the residential homes – expose the county council to “increasing regulatory and reputational risks” when assessed against new Care Quality Commission standards.

Meanwhile, all of the identified day centres – Byron View (Colne, attached to Favordale), Derby Centre (Ormskirk), Milbanke Day Centre (Kirkham, attached to Milbanke), Teal Close, (Thornton Cleveleys, attached to Thornton House) and Vale View (Lancaster) – are said to be “significantly underutilised, reflecting a clear shift in demand for their services”.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) has seen a letter sent to residents and users of all 10 facilities advising them of the potential changes and acknowledging that the news may be “unsettling” However, the correspondence reassures them that “no decisions have been made at this stage” – and that all views will be “carefully considered” beforehand.

If given the green light by cabinet, the consultation will run for eight weeks, with recommendations being brought back to members for a final decision in February.

Any closures will see those individuals affected given “choices about moving provision to improve their experience”, a report to be put before Thursday’s meeting says. The changes would be phased in between April and November 2026.

A question mark has been placed over facilities including [clockwise from top left] Milbanke care home and day centre in Kirkham, Grove House care home in Adlington, Favordale care home in Colne and Thornton House care home and Teal Close day centre in Thornton Cleveleys | Google

However, some county councillors have already spoken out in defence of the facilities in their areas which could now be under threat.

County Cllr Kim Snape, who represents the Chorley Rural East division, said of Grove House in Adlington that it is “incredibly well-regarded in our local community”.

She told the LDRS: “Lots of staff live locally and many people in Adlington have a connection to the place via family members having lived there. In my view, we need to make every effort to ensure its future.”

Pendle Rural division representative David Whipp said of Favordale in Colne that residents were looked after in”a friendly and welcoming environment which is second to none”.

“The standard of care is excellent and there’s a very supportive friends group which helps enhance the facilities and activities.

“This is extremely worrying for the residents and their families [and] the county council should give an unequivocal commitment to keeping these care homes and day centres operating,” County Cllr Whipp said.

Meanwhile, Skerton county councillor Martyn Sutton said on social media that he will be holding surgeries on-site at Vale View Day Centre in Lancaster “to engage with anyone involved” – pledging also to be “available throughout the process”.

In a statement ahead of the cabinet meeting, Helen Coombes, executive director of adult services at Lancashire County Council, said the authority is “committed to providing excellent care to the residents of Lancashire”.

“We understand that change can be difficult, but if the review goes ahead, every step will be handled with compassion, respect, and support for residents and their families.

“We want to consider changes to how care is provided to ensure we’re providing the best possible outcomes for our residents.

“We also understand that this will be an unsettling time for some of our staff. We deeply value the dedication and compassion they bring to their work – and we will be committed to supporting them through this process,” Ms. Coombes added.

The 10 services whose futures are set to be put under immediate consideration will form the first phase of a broader review of all services for older and disabled people provided by Lancashire County Council, which will take place over the next 18 months.

The authority runs a total of 16 residential care homes and 13 older persons’ day services, along with a raft of disability services – including ‘enablement’ and employment support teams, supported living services and short break provision.

Cabinet will be asked to approve the start of that wider assessment of all in-house care and support, which the county council says is necessary in order to facilitate the wishes of residents who want to remain at home and retain their independence for as long as possible – and to support an NHS push for more community-based care.

It also comes against the backdrop of the county council’s attempt to save £50m in adult social care costs over the next two years.