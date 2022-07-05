The comedy show scheduled for Friday, August 19 at The Platform was axed by Lancaster City Council after it became aware of a petition opposing his visit.

The petition, which had 59 signatures, demanded that Mr Brown, 77, be banned from the Council-run venue after accusing him of being “racist, homophobic, and misogynistic”.

It says: “He is infamous for his insulting comedy. Parts of his act are outwardly racist, homophobic, and misogynistic.

“Allowing him to perform when many residents are from communities that his humour denigrates is wholly unacceptable and morally bankrupt.

“We are calling the council to ban the performance immediately, and ban any future performances

“We say no to racism, homophobia, and misogyny.”

The venue, which is owned and operated by Lancaster City Council, confirmed it has cancelled the show and says it supports those who are opposed to his visit.

Mr Brown’s tour manager Ritchie Hoyle took to the comedian's Facebook page to express his frustration with Lancaster City Council and hit out at ‘snowflake/woke culture’

Mark Davies, chief executive of Lancaster City Council, said: “Following concerns raised by our community, Lancaster City Council has taken the decision to cancel the appearance of Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown at the Platform in Morecambe this August.

“We understand this decision will disappoint some people, but we are proud to be a fair, diverse and inclusive organisation and do not believe Mr Brown’s shows are compatible with these values.

“All ticket holders will be contacted and offered a full refund.”

When asked why it had booked the comedian – known for his offensive humour, risqué jokes and disdain for political correctness – to perform in the first place, the Council declined to comment.

“We have nothing to add at this time,” it said.

In response, Mr Brown’s tour manager Ritchie Hoyle took to the comedian's Facebook page to express his frustration with the Council and hitting out at ‘snowflake/woke culture’.

He said: “I feel like I’m playing the same record over and over again! so I will make this brief.

“We had a call from The Platform in Morecambe this morning informing us that the council in their wisdom have listened to 59 people who signed a so called petition against Chubby performing in august at The Platform.

“Yet again ignoring the thousands who support Chubby’s right to perform.

“They have decided on your behalf that the Chubby show in Morecambe in August can no longer go ahead and has to be cancelled.

“If you need explanations as to why they have taken this ridiculous action please direct your questions to the council.

“Only they have the answers apparently, we didn’t get an explanation just a cancellation call.

“Cancellation/snowflake/woke culture wins again, I’m afraid.”

Mr Brown’s performance had been advertised as “The man they try to ban” and ticket websites advised that the show was suitable for ‘Over 18's only’. It added: “If easily offended please stay away!”

The decision to cancel Mr Brown has sparked a backlash with many outraged at the Council, including some residents who say they don’t personally enjoy Mr Brown’s brand of comedy.

One resident said: "I find him offensive so wouldn't go but that's my choice, everybody should have their right to choose. Totally wrong decision.”

Another said: “You said it yourself Mark Davies, Lancaster City Council should be fair, diverse and inclusive - surely this includes people who CHOSE to purchase tickets for the show?! Absolutely ridiculous to cancel - if you don’t want to see it don’t buy a ticket, simple!!"

“Disgraceful decision by Mark Davies,” added another. “I'm no fan of Chubby Brown, I can take him or leave him to be honest but this is a great way to create division and resentment.”

It's not the first time the 77-year-old comedian has been cancelled in Lancashire.