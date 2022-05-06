Next Mayor of Lancaster to host jubilee tea party

Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne in 1952 and is the longest serving British monarch.

A four-day weekend from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5 will celebrate this platinum occasion and a host of special events are being held across the Lancaster district.

As part of the celebrations Councillor Joyce Pritchard, who will take over the mayoral reins in May, is hosting a tea party on Saturday June 4 for those who turn 70 during 2022 or remember the day in 1952 when the Queen acceded to the throne.

Starting at 2pm at Lancaster Town Hall, it will provide a fitting way to celebrate the jubilee and provide an opportunity for people to share their memories of what life was like 70 years ago.

Councillor Pritchard said: “It will be a huge privilege to serve as mayor during the Queen’s jubilee year and what better way to celebrate than with people who turn 70 during the 70th year of her reign.

“It would be equally lovely to hear the memories of people who remember what life was like back in 1952 and can share how society has changed over the last 70 years.”

Only a limited number of tickets are available and they will be allocated on a first come first served basis, so get your request in quick.