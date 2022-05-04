Lancaster council still won't say when you'll get your £150 tax rebate

It will be paid into people’s accounts providing they have already paid instalments towards their 2022/23 council tax bill by direct debit.

Lancaster City Council said on their website that they have now received government guidance and are working on this to identify qualifying recipients and make the £150 rebate payment.

The government announced a package of support known as the Energy Bills Rebate to help households with rising energy bills, worth £9.1 billion in 2022-23.

Lancaster Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

This includes a £150 non-repayable rebate for households in England in council tax bands A to D, known as the Council Tax Rebate and £144 million of discretionary funding for billing authorities to support households who are in need but are not eligible for the Council Tax Rebate.

Councils have been set a deadline to ensure all payments are made by September 30, 2022.

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “We are working hard to identify qualifying recipients and make the £150 council Tax rebate for home energy costs.

"This undertaking includes reducing the risk of fraudulent claims by verifying bank account details prior to administering payment.

“For those who have already paid instalments towards their 2022/23 council tax bill by direct debit, we aim to make payments as soon as possible.

“Arrangements will be made for those residents who haven’t provided their bank details to pay their council tax bills by direct debit to supply these or select an alternative method of receiving the £150.