Green fingered volunteers wanted for tree warden scheme launched by Lancaster City Council

Representatives from Lancaster City Council and the Tree Council, along with local volunteers, at a tree planting event which took place to celebrate the launch of the Tree Warden scheme.

Lancaster City Council has launched a new Tree Warden scheme to plant, promote and protect local trees.

Run in partnership with the Tree Council, the scheme enables people to play an active role in conserving and enhancing the trees and woods that we all see in our communities and neighbourhoods.

Some of the projects completed by Tree Warden groups elsewhere include:

*Arranging local tree planting days

*Pruning, watering and giving vital aftercare to local trees after planting

*Working with the city council to plant and care for our precious street trees

*Rejuvenating local woodlands in need of management

*Raising funds and identifying suitable land for local tree planting projects

*Going into schools to talk to young people about the value of trees.

Councillor Dave Brookes, cabinet member with responsibility for environmental services, said: “We are very lucky to have so many people in the district who are passionate about trees and the Tree Warden scheme is an excellent way get more involved with their welfare.

“Not only do trees and woods increase biodiversity, reduce air pollution and provide a place for people to walk and relax, but they also help to improve mental health through contact with nature.

“Whether you want to get your hands in the earth and plant trees, raise awareness about trees in your local community, or simply be the eyes, ears and voice for the trees on your street, then you have what it takes to be a Tree Warden and the council would love to hear from you.”