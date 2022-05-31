City Council u-turn on car parking charges in Lancaster and Morecambe

A number of important changes have been made to the tariffs which take into consideration the views of regular car park users and the impact on local people and businesses of the cost of living crisis.

The two-hour tariff is to be reinstated across the council’s Lancaster car parks at a charge of £3.In addition, the new £5 for 5 hours tariff introduced on the two St Leonard Gate Car Parks to support the arts and culture sector, will also become an available option at the council’s Moor Mills 1 car park on Bulk Street, Lancaster and Telephone Exchange Car Park in Morecambe. This tariff is available at all times of the day.

To simplify and streamline evening charges in council pay and display car parks after 6pm, which range from 1 hour to all night parking until 8am the following morning, the tariff of £4 is being reduced further to £2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster City Council u-turn on new car parking charges.

Councillor Gina Dowding, cabinet member with responsibility for planning and place making, said: “As a council committed to listening to and supporting local businesses, residents and other stakeholders, particularly now we find ourselves in a spiralling cost of living crisis, we have re-considered a number of our tariffs.

“Money raised from parking is a vital source of income that funds many of our vital services and whilst we may have to look for savings in other areas, residents can be assured that we will aim to choose savings that will have the least impact on services and the support we give to our local partner organisations.”

New tariffs came into force in April and May of this year following a four-year price freeze on parking in city council pay and display car parks, to provide a more consistent approach, aligning charges, and removing differences between long and short stay car parks.