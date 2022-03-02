Prime Minister Boris Johnson will close the conference on Saturday

Conservative Party Conference in Blackpool: When is it, who's speaking and everything else you need to know

Blackpool is gearing up to host its first major political conference in 15 years with the Conservatives returning to the resort this month.

By Jon Peake
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 1:05 pm

The event is being held in a new £28m conference centre within the Winter Gardens on Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19.

The conference is estimated to be worth nearly £2.5m to the local economy, according to tourism bosses.

The last time a national party conference was held in Blackpool was in 2007 when the Conservatives gathered for their main October conference in the town.

Here’s a run down of who’s speaking and when ...

1. Rishi Sunak MP

The Chancellor of the Exchequer - Rt. Hon. Rishi Sunak MP will open on Friday at 11am

2. Jacob Rees-Mogg MP

Minister for Brexit Opportunities - Rt. Hon. Jacob Rees-Mogg MP is scheduled to speak at 11.15am

3. Grant Shapps MP

Secretary of State for Transport - Rt. Hon. Grant Shapps MP will take to the stage at 11.30am

4. Oliver Dowden CBE MP

Conservative Party Chairman - Rt. Hon. Oliver Dowden CBE MP is the first to speak in the afternoon at 1.15pm

