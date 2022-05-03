CND supporters thank Lancaster councillors for supporting Mayors for Peace

Councillor Mandy Bannon, Councillor Paul Stubbins and Council Leader Caroline Jackson were together

at the Lancaster and Morecambe Trades Union Council’s May Day Rally in Dalton Square.

The themes of this year’s rally were the Cost of Living Crisis, saying ‘No to War’ and ‘No to Racism’.

Cllr Paul Stubbins, Maz Vandy, Patricia Gilligan, Cllr Mandy Bannon, Philip Gilligan, Council Leader Cllr Caroline Jackson and Jean Hunt.

Philip Gilligan, co-ordinator of South Lakeland and Lancaster District CND addressed the rally.

He expressed his pleasure at being in a city which had just decided to join Mayors for Peace and which last year had joined local authorities throughout the world in declaring support for the United Nations Treaty on the Abolition of Nuclear Weapons.

He called for people to demand that “the Ministry of Defence stops driving lorries full of nuclear missiles up and down our local roads and motorways” and called “for engineering skills to be used to build a greener economy rather than the means to destroy the planet.”

He said: “We need to oppose military aggression and imperialism wherever it originates.

Philip Gilligan speaks at the May Day rally in Lancaster.

“We need to reject warmongering, and to pursue peace and disarmament.

“We need to show solidarity with peace campaigners and conscientious objectors in Russia, in Israel and elsewhere.

"We need to join the majority of the world’s nations in rejecting nuclear weapons and the threat of nuclear war.

"We need to build a sustainable nuclear free world.”

Philip Gilligan hands out leaflets about CND at the May Day rally.

For more information about the UN Treaty on the Abolition of Nuclear Weapons visit here