A wax figure of Boris Johnson appeared outside a job centre in Blackpool (Credit: PA Media)

Members of the public posed with the waxwork, created by Madame Tussauds Blackpool, that had been positioned outside a Jobcentre Plus in the resort.

The waxwork version of Mr Johnson stood grinning with his hands on his hips, dressed in a suit with a powder-blue tie and his signature messy hair.

Mr Johnson resigned as Conservative leader on Thursday, July 7 (Credit: PA Media)

A new Tory leader will now be elected who will replace Mr Johnson in No 10.

Meanwhile, Madame Tussauds in London updated its 10 Downing Street display with a sign saying “vacancy”.

The display now shows the newly resigned Tory leader standing next to a Downing Street sign smiling at the door to Number 10.

As the Number 10 leadership race begins, Madame Tussauds confirmed Mr Johnson’s wax figure will be removed from the Baker Street attraction when he is officially no longer Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said it was “eccentric” to change governments at this stage but “I regret not to have been successful in those arguments”.

“In politics, no one is remotely indispensable,” he acknowledged in a statement delivered from a lectern in Downing Street.

“I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world, but them’s the breaks.”