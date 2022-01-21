BBC Question Time show arrives at Morecambe's Platform
BBC Question Time comes from The Platform in Morecambe this Thursday, (January 27).
There is a chance to apply to join the Question Time audience by visiting hereThe BBC contacts applicants on the Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday before the programme.
Question Time audience members will be requested to come up with two questions to be considered for the programme.
Everyone applying to be part of the studio audience is required to complete a form hereYou can also apply by telephone. To do so, call 0330 123 9988.
Question Time is the BBC’s flagship political debate programme chaired by Fiona Bruce.
Each week the audience put their questions to a panel of guests from the worlds of politics and media.
Watch on BBC One on Thursdays at 10.35pm or catch up on the iPlayer. Join the discussion at #bbcqt.