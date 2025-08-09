The Reform UK leader of Lancashire County Council says his party has “hit the ground running” since taking control of the authority 100 days ago.

Stephen Atkinson was speaking to mark the milestone moment on Saturday (9th August), just over three months after the local elections at which Reform swept to victory - securing 53 of the 84 seats at County Hall.

The Reform group at Lancashire County Council with [front from left] authority leader Stephen Atkinson, party leader Nigel Farage and deputy county leader Simon Evans | National World

The group said its biggest achievements to date included delivering new, more efficient and more reliable road surfacing machinery to improve the state of the county’s roads - and fast-tracking the mapping of every pothole in the county, in order to speed up repair times.

It has also kickstarted what it described as “a five-and-a-half month blitz to clean road signs and cut back vegetation across the county”.

The party cited the scaling up of support for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), launching reviews into accommodation for asylum seekers, creating a new member champion role to tackle violence against women and girls, and probing the authority’s past investment decisions as further examples of its early work - along with ensuring only "patriotic" flags above County Hall.

County Cllr Atkinson said Reform was “already delivering on the priorities of local residents in our first 100 days”.

He added: “We have an excellent group of councillors who have made a strong start, but we are not slowing down.

“We will continue cutting waste, improving local services and fixing the serious issues we inherited from the previous administration to deliver a council that local people deserve.”