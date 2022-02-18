Police warning after tree comes down in Lancaster during Storm Eunice

Lancaster Area Police have asked people to avoid the Coulston Road area of Bowerham as it is currently impassable.

They said: "Please avoid. We are receiving multiple calls of a similar nature. It's dangerous out here and getting worse. Stay safe!"

Police said there had also been reports of flying debris around Dalton Sqaure and Great John Street, and they had been working to secure the area and remove any debris. In the meantime they asked people to avoid the area if possible, especially on foot.