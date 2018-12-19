Police warn pubs over ‘high risk’ Morecambe FC Vs Carlisle match on New Year’s Day

Pubs in Lancaster and Morecambe are being advised to employ security and use plastic glasses due to a “high risk” football match on New Year’s Day.

On January 1, Morecambe play Carlisle at 3pm in the league at The Globe Arena.

Lancaster Police’s licensing officer has issued instructions to pubs that the game is a “CAT A-High Risk match”, and that there will be a police operation in place on the day.

The Carlisle supporters are understood to be travelling to Lancaster prior to the game with the first trains coming in at 10.30am, and are expected to attend pubs prior to the match.

Pubs and venues are instructed to inform Lancaster Police if they will be trading on New Years Day and what times they are opening and closing.

Pubs should email Andy Taylor at Licensing with details.

A message to pubs reads: “If you are trading you will need SIA trained Security and use Polycarb (plastic) glasses on the day.

“Security will need to start from 10:30am or opening time until close.

This is police advice due to the risk associated with this match – exact numbers not yet known.

“If you trade and ignore this advice you are putting your venue and the public safety at risk.

Barrow Football Club are also believed to be travelling through Lancaster en route to play Fylde on the same day, and these fans are also described as “risk fans”.