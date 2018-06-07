Police swap beat for monthly radio show

Radio listeners in North Lancashire will be able to gain an insight into the life and work of police officers in the area thanks to a new regular radio sport on the area’s community radio station.

Police will swap the beat for the Beyond Radio studio to take part in a monthly forum, live on air.

“As part of the radio station’s remit we’re delighted to offer a forum to Lancashire Police to be able to offer advice and information,” Nathan Hill from Beyond Radio said.

”But we’re also keen that this is a true conversation so will be inviting listeners to raise issues and ask questions by posting them on our Facebook page.”

Beyond the Beat can be heard on the first Tuesday of each month at the same time on 103.5fm across Lancaster & Morecambe and streaming live via the website beyondradio.co.uk.