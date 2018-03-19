Police seek witnesses after HGV and cyclist collide in Milnthorpe

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the A6 Beetham Road just outside Milnthorpe between a red Scania HGV and a cyclist.

The cyclist, a 31-year-old local man, sustained significant injuries as a result of the collision and was taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

The HGV driver, a 42-year-old local man, was not injured and is assisting police with their enquiries.

The incident happened at around 7.25pm on Wednesday March 14.

The road was closed until midnight whilst the collision scene was examined by specialist officers.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have driven this route around this time who may have seen the cyclist prior to the collision.

Please contact PC2090 Hynes of Cumbria Mobile Support Group on 101.