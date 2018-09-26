Police probe after two deaths in Manchester

Detectives have launched an investigation after two men died in Manchester city centre.

Shortly after 5.30am today (Wednesday 26 September) police were called to Portland Street to reports that a man had fallen from a building.

Officers attended, but a man in his 20s sadly died at the scene.

Officers investigating the incident then gained entry to a room in the Britannia hotel and found another man who was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Silver Street in the city centre remains closed.

Detective Chief Inspector, Amber Waywell, of GMP’s Major Incident team, said: “We are currently working to establish exactly what has happened to lead to the death of both these men.

“We have a team of officers at the scene, and Silver Street in the city centre will remain closed as we carry out our investigations.

“If you have any information related to this incident, no matter how small or insignificant it might seem, I would urge you to get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference number 261 of 26/09/18, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111