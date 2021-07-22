Police issue 'common sense' warning after Kirkby Lonsdale bridge jumper is taken to hospital with serious injuries
A person is in hospital with serious injuries after jumping 45ft from Devil's Bridge at Kirkby Lonsdale.
South Lakes Police said the incident was "entirely avoidable" and urged for "common sense", adding that jumping from the bridge was breaking local byelaws.
Officers attended the scene at around 6.30pm on Wednesday after it was reported several friends had jumped from bridge during the hot weather.
One of the group sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by air ambulance.
Devil's Bridge is a popular beauty spot, particularly during warm weather, but has been the scene of several incidents over the years after people have got into difficulty after jumping into the river.
A police spokesman said: "We were required to assist a member of the public who, whilst enjoying the weather at the river, decided to jump from the bridge with some of their peers.
"This individual has sustained serious injuries.
"This incident has involved multiple services over a protracted time frame and was totally preventable.
"There is clear and adequate signage placed around the area indicating that byelaws are in place in relation to this act.
"Our advice remains clear. It is unsafe to jump from this bridge and the consequences are not only potentially life changing for those involved but the required response when things go wrong places enormous strain on emergency services unnecessarily.
"We would urge common sense when enjoying the environment we live and work in.
"We would also like to thank our emergency service colleagues from North West Ambulance Service, Cumbria Fire & Rescue Service and North West Air Ambulance for their assistance.
"We hope the injured party will make a full recovery. This incident was entirely avoidable."
Cumbria Fire & Rescue Service confirmed that three fire engines from Kendal, Barrow and Milnthorpe attended the scene and helped with the rescue using specialist water rescue equipment.
Kendal Mountain Rescue Team also assisted with the extraction of the casualty from the riverbank to the helicopter.