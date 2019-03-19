Police investigate savage dog attack in Lancaster park

A police investigation has been launched after a savage dog attack in a Lancaster park left “tiny” pug Daisy fighting for her life.

Owner Lauren Bailey, from Torrisholme, is now calling for the dog that attacked seven-year-old Daisy to be destroyed.

Lauren's mum sustained bruising to her arm during the attack

The attack in Ryelands Park on March 16 also left Lauren’s mum, who did not wish to be named, with a bite to her hand, cuts to her fingers, and bruises on her arms.

Lauren, 26, said: “My mum and dad took her on a walk through the park at around 8.30pm on Saturday night, and they saw that another dog was off its lead.

“They waited a bit and the dog’s owner put the lead back on, but the next minute the dog pulled the lead out of the man’s hand, and it just went straight for Daisy.

“My mum tried to pick her up, but the other dog just set upon Daisy on the ground.

Daisy following the attack

“My dad was trying to strangle it, and he was punching it and kicking it, but the dog would not let go and the man just stood there and said ‘it’s not going to let go’.

“Another man was even trying to burn the dog with a lighter. The only reason it let go was because it ripped the little jumper off her, thinking it had Daisy.

“Her stomach was hanging out.

“My mum and dad ran home then took her to the out of hours vet in Garstang, who said it was the worst injury he’d seen following a dog attack.

“They didn’t think she’d make it through the night.

“Her bowel had been torn open, and they had to remove 6cm of her colon before they could patch her back up.

“There’s still a big risk of sepsis and she’ll be at the vets for a while.”

Lauren said her family have been devastated by the ferocity of the attack.

I want the dog destroyed,” she said.

“The number of people who have been in touch to say it’s gone for their dog, or that it’s off its lead in the park.

“My mum feels like she’s been hit by a bus and Daisy, who is only tiny just looks petrified now and we’ll not be able to take her on a walk in that park again.”

Lauren said the dog that attacked Daisy was a pit bull/mastif type dog and warned people to be wary while walking in the park.

Lancashire Police said that an investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing.