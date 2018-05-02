Police hunt for two teenagers missing from Lancaster

Police are continuing to search for two 15-year-old girls who are missing from the Lancaster area.

Chloe Holmes and Samantha Shorrock were last seen on Monday, April 30 at around 8pm in Lancaster city centre and are still believed to be together.

Chloe is described as 5ft 5in tall with long dark brown hair in a ponytail.

She was wearing a dark puffer jacket, grey dress and dark trainers.

Samantha is described as 5ft 3in tall and of a slim build.

She has dark brown hair with dark red roots and her hair is often worn in a bun on the top.

She is believed to be wearing a black jacket and black/grey leggings and white trainers.

Both girls may possibly have travelled to the Barrow area.

Police don’t have a picture of Chloe but a picture of Samantha is shown.

Police are becoming concerned for their welfare and whilst they are doing everything they can to find them they would really appreciate people keeping an eye out for them.

If you see them, or have any information about where they may be, please call 101 and quote log reference 1413 of April 30.