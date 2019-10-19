Police disperse more than 200 people from a Lancaster house party

More than 200 people have been dispersed by police from a house party which 'got out of hand'.

The incident happened last night but it's unknown where the party took place but police dogs were called in to help clear the crowd.

Lancs Road Police also tweeted that they had to deal with a 'hostile crowd lobbing glass bottles' towards them.

Officers also tweeted that a number of suspected drugs were seized by police, allegedly from some of the people attending the party.

Lancashire Police's Dog Unit tweeted: "PD (police dog) Zorro and PD Koa teamed up tonight to help Lancs Tac Ops and Lancaster Police to disperse a crowd of over 200 at a party that had got out of hand."

Nobody at Lancashire Police was able to give information.