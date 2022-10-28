Police concerned for welfare of missing 13-year-old from Carnforth area
Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenager who is missing from Milnthorpe.
Mason Wheeler is 13 years old and was last seen at 4.30pm, on Wednesday October 26, in the Milnthorpe area.
He is described as having brown curly hair, brown eyes and of medium build. He was last seen wearing a black Berghaus jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, and blue Nike trainers.
It is believed that Mason may have travelled to somewhere in the north east.
Anyone with information on Mason’s whereabouts is asked to contact police via www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it or by calling 101.
Please include the following incident reference with any information reported, log 161 of the 26th of October.