Police concerned for welfare of missing 13-year-old from Carnforth area

Mason Wheeler is 13 years old and was last seen at 4.30pm, on Wednesday October 26, in the Milnthorpe area.

He is described as having brown curly hair, brown eyes and of medium build. He was last seen wearing a black Berghaus jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, and blue Nike trainers.

It is believed that Mason may have travelled to somewhere in the north east.

Mson Wheeler. Photo: Cumbria Police

Anyone with information on Mason’s whereabouts is asked to contact police via www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it or by calling 101.