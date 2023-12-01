News you can trust since 1837
Police clock 24 speeding drivers during spot checks in Lancaster

Police have been carrying out speed checks in two areas of Lancaster this week.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 1st Dec 2023, 09:59 GMT
Officers were positioned in two locations on Thursday to carry out the speed awareness checks.

Afterwards they confirmed that 112 vehicles were checked and 24 were found to be over the speed limit for that particular road.

The owners will be hearing from the police soon, they said.

Officers carrying out speed checks in Lancaster.Officers carrying out speed checks in Lancaster.
Meanwhile, officers were also doing spot checks in Morecambe Road this morning, Friday.

Motorists were being tested for drink and drugs by a team stationed in the car park by Babar Elephant during rush hour.