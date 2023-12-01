Police have been carrying out speed checks in two areas of Lancaster this week.

Officers were positioned in two locations on Thursday to carry out the speed awareness checks.

Afterwards they confirmed that 112 vehicles were checked and 24 were found to be over the speed limit for that particular road.

The owners will be hearing from the police soon, they said.

Meanwhile, officers were also doing spot checks in Morecambe Road this morning, Friday.