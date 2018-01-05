Police cadets fundraise for Lancaster cancer charity

A group of volunteer police cadets wrapped Christmas presents for shoppers to help raise funds for a cancer charity.

Bethany Pitt, 14, and James Hoyle, 15, both from Lancaster, were two of 12 cadets from the Lancaster and Morecambe area who wrapped gifts at St Nicholas Arcades in aid of CancerCare in the run-up to Christmas.

Lizzie Porter, the co-ordinator of the Volunteer Police Cadets and her mum, Jane Porter, both from Heysham, said the young people, all between 13 and 18 years of age, had done a fantastic job and raised £160.52.

The cadets handed over the cheque to CancerCare at the charity’s Christmas coffee morning at its Slynedales base on Slyne Road in Lancaster.

CancerCare helps families and individuals affected by cancer and other serious illnesses in North Lancashire and South Cumbria.

Lizzie said: “It was so much fun to do the wrapping – the cadets were brilliant.

“We’re looking at doing more events in partnership with CancerCare like sports tournaments and sponsored cycle rides.

“We have some very sporty young people who are keen to help.”

Katie Wood from CancerCare’s fundraising team said: “We’re delighted that the cadets did the wrapping to raise funds.

“It will be great to work in partnership with the cadets.

“They’re a lovely group of young people.”