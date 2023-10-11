Police at scene of collision on busy Morecambe road
Officers are currently at the scene of a collision in Oxcliffe Road, Morecambe.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 11th Oct 2023, 10:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 11:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The collision, which was between a Toyota car and a van, happened just before 9am today, Wednesday, on the B5273, just past the bridge over the railway line close to Whittam Hall.
The incident caused queues of traffic, with police officers seen in the road directing motorists.
Paramedics were called to the scene along with police officers.
The council has been called regarding remains of coolant and oil on the road, and police are asking motorists to take care while driving in the area.
Any witnesses to the incident should contact police on 101 quoting log number LC-20231011-0248.