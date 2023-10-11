Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The collision, which was between a Toyota car and a van, happened just before 9am today, Wednesday, on the B5273, just past the bridge over the railway line close to Whittam Hall.

The incident caused queues of traffic, with police officers seen in the road directing motorists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paramedics were called to the scene along with police officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision took place just over the railway bridge on Oxcliffe Road. Photo: Google Street View

The council has been called regarding remains of coolant and oil on the road, and police are asking motorists to take care while driving in the area.