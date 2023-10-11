News you can trust since 1837
Police at scene of collision on busy Morecambe road

Officers are currently at the scene of a collision in Oxcliffe Road, Morecambe.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 11th Oct 2023, 10:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 11:12 BST
The collision, which was between a Toyota car and a van, happened just before 9am today, Wednesday, on the B5273, just past the bridge over the railway line close to Whittam Hall.

The incident caused queues of traffic, with police officers seen in the road directing motorists.

Paramedics were called to the scene along with police officers.

The collision took place just over the railway bridge on Oxcliffe Road. Photo: Google Street ViewThe collision took place just over the railway bridge on Oxcliffe Road. Photo: Google Street View
The council has been called regarding remains of coolant and oil on the road, and police are asking motorists to take care while driving in the area.

Any witnesses to the incident should contact police on 101 quoting log number LC-20231011-0248.

