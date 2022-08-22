Police are "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of a missing Lancaster man

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were appealing for help in locating Daniel Morrison, 33, who was last seen the night before.

Lancaster Police tweeted: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 33-year-old Daniel Morrison, missing from the Lancaster area last seen Ashton Rd area 2:05am on 21st Aug.

Lancaster man, Daniel Morrison, was last seen in the early hours of Sunday.

“Any info please call us on 101 quoting log 205 of 21st August.