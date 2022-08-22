Police are "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of a missing Lancaster man
Last night (August 21), Lancaster Police said they were “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a missing Lancaster man.
By Aimee Seddon
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 7:32 am
Police were appealing for help in locating Daniel Morrison, 33, who was last seen the night before.
Lancaster Police tweeted: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 33-year-old Daniel Morrison, missing from the Lancaster area last seen Ashton Rd area 2:05am on 21st Aug.
“Any info please call us on 101 quoting log 205 of 21st August.
“Please share this post and thanks for your help.”