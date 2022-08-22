News you can trust since 1837
Police are "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of a missing Lancaster man

Last night (August 21), Lancaster Police said they were “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a missing Lancaster man.

By Aimee Seddon
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 7:32 am

Police were appealing for help in locating Daniel Morrison, 33, who was last seen the night before.

Lancaster Police tweeted: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 33-year-old Daniel Morrison, missing from the Lancaster area last seen Ashton Rd area 2:05am on 21st Aug.

Lancaster man, Daniel Morrison, was last seen in the early hours of Sunday.

“Any info please call us on 101 quoting log 205 of 21st August.

“Please share this post and thanks for your help.”