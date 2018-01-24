Police appeal after woman in mobility scooter knocked down near Lancaster

Police are appealing for information after a woman was seriously injured following a collision close to Lancaster.

Police were called around 1.35pm on Monday (January 22) following reports of an accident close to the junction of Stoney Lane and Whams Lane near Bay Horse.

An 88-year-old woman riding a mobility scooter had been involved in a collision with a Fiat Seicento car.

The woman, from the Bay Horse area, suffered serious injuries to her legs and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Fiat, a 43-year-old woman from Carnforth, was taken to hospital and later released.

The road was closed for four hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Sgt Phil Baxendale, of Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for information after a woman sustained serious injuries following a collision near Bay Horse, close to Lancaster.

“We believe a number of heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers were in the area at the time of the incident and would urge anyone who has information about the collision, or saw what happened, to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0643 of January 22.