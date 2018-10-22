Police appeal after woman, 21, is robbed in Lancaster

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a woman was robbed in Lancaster.

The 21-year-old woman was approached by a man on Gladstone Terrace between 6.20pm and 6.30pm on Saturday October 20.

The man walked past the victim before turning round and pointing a small knife at her.

He told the woman to drop her bag which she did, with the man taking it and making off from the scene.

The handbag included cash, an iPad and bank cards.

The offender is described as white, in his 40s, 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build with short hair. He was wearing a light blue tracksuit and blue jeans.

Police are appealing for information following the robbery.

Det Con Richard Brierley, of Lancaster CID, said: “Do you recognise the man described? Did you see what happened?

“We are keen to find the offender involved. If you can help with our enquiries, please come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 01524 596453 or email 5302@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference WB1812853.

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.