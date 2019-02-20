Police appeal after third armed robbery in Morecambe

Three armed robberies have taken place in Morecambe within the past week – with a suspected firearm used in each of the hits on shops in the town.

In the latest incident, police were called at 9.10pm on Tuesday February 19 to reports of a robbery at the Vittles store in Green Street. Two men entered and threatened a shop worker with a suspected firearm, before taking a quantity of cash and cigarettes and making off from the scene.

The first incident occured on Thursday February 14, when two thieves used a suspected firearm, hammer and a knife to threaten staff and make off with cash on at Betfred bookmakers in Euston Road, again at around 9.10pm.

One man pointed a suspected firearm at a member of staff whilst the other, armed with a hammer, jumped over the till and made demands to access the safe.

When the member of staff said it could not be opened, the man grabbed a cash tray and ran out with his accomplice.

They made off along Tunstall Street with a quantity of cash.

The second robbery happened at around 6.55pm on Sunday, February 17 at Supersavers in Alexandra Road.

Two men again entered the shop with one pointing a suspected firearm at staff and the other making threats with a knife for access to the till.

He ransacked the cash register and got away with a quantity of cash.

In all three incidents the thieves wore dark clothing and had their faces covered.

DI Andy Ellis from Lancaster CID said after the first two incidents: “These robberies are concerning, particularly given the fact that weapons have been used to threaten workers, who were there just trying to earn a living. We have a team of people dedicated to finding the people responsible. We think that given the similarities between the two incidents, they are potentially linked.”

DI Ellis added: “I am asking people to cast their minds back to Thursday.

“Did you see anyone, particularly two men together, in the area before the robbery or afterwards as they were making off? Similarly, do you have any information about the robbery last night?”

Call 01524 596457 or 101 with any information you think may help police enquiriess.