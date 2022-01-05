Police appeal after Carnforth woman, 18, suffers head injury when car hits tree

Police have issued an appeal after a collision on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called at about 11.35am on Tuesday January 4 after a report of a single vehicle collision on the A687 Cantsfield Road at Burton-in-Lonsdale where a Skoda Fabia had collided with a tree.

The driver, an 18-year-old woman from Carnforth, suffered a head injury and was taken by ambulance to hospital where she remains. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The road was closed for several hours for accident investigation.

Sgt Marc Glass, of Tactical Operations, said: “This collision has left a teenager with a serious injury and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or who has any CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist our investigation to come forward.”