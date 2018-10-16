Police appeal after 85-year-old man attacked in his Morecambe home

Police are appealing for information after an 85-year-old man was attacked during a violent burglary at a house in Morecambe.

Three men gained entry to the property in Morecambe Road shortly before 8.15pm on Monday October 16 and demanded money from the pensioner.

The burglars struck the man on the arm with a metal pole and threatened him with a knife.

The trio then searched inside the house for money but left empty-handed.

DI Andy Ellis from Lancaster CID said: “We believe this was a callous, targeted attack against an elderly man in the place where he should be most safe; his own home.

“If you know or saw anything that could help us catch the people responsible, please get in contact.”

You can call 01524 596670 or if you fail to get an answer, call 101, quoting incident reference WB1812627.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or go online at crimestoppers-uk.org.