Plea to Lancaster and Morecambe businesses as health campaign gathers momentum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Businesses and organisations are being urged to back a campaign to improve Lancaster’s wellbeing.

Bay Health Festivals – created by the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust Lead Chaplain, the Rev Ian Dewar – aims to spark conversations that will help residents to lead healthier, happier lives.

The campaign has built up momentum since its launch back in 2017 and Mr Dewar hopes that additional cash injections could help the team reach even more people across the district – and create a healthier workforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Dewar said: “As Bay Health Festivals grows we are looking for support from the community to fund our events. From individual donations to headline sponsorship, all contributions to our population health mission are gratefully received.

The Bay Health Festivals team are looking for a cash injection.

“When we launched Bay Health Festivals the plan was always to receive seed funding from the Trust while we established our brand. Bay Health Festivals is a staff-led initiative and we have achieved so much to date using a number of small charitable grants and a huge amount of free staff time. But we’re ambitious and we’re now working to do more events, make them bigger and better, and achieve financial self-sufficiency.”

The idea behind the festivals is to inspire people to make small lifestyle changes that add up to big improvements in mental and physical health.

More people improving their diet, doing more exercise, and addressing potential health problems early can reduce the financial burden on the NHS and make the communities healthier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the eight years since we launched Bay Health Festivals, we have been gathering momentum and reaching more and more people with our message about improving health through rediscovering ‘the lost art of living’,” said Mr Dewar.

“We’re looking for sponsors who share our wish to improve the health of our population and become a part of the Bay Health Festivals movement."

He added: “A healthy population is an economically-strong population. We know that people who live around Morecambe Bay are immensely proud of the region and want to see it thrive – we can all play a part in that by looking after our health.”

A Bay Health Festivals event is being held in Dalton Square, Lancaster, on July 13 and 14 when there will be free health checks on offer, live entertainment, and a huge selection of health and wellbeing organisations on the Saturday, following by a celebration of cycling event on Sunday.