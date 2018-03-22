PLASTIC CAMPAIGN VIDEO: Morecambe business talks about plastic free policy

A new business in Morecambe is picking up on the plastic free trend.

Becky Lois Burns has opened Textile Candy, on Yorkshire Street in Morecambe.

Becky Burns at the Textile Candy Shop on Yorkshire Street in Morecambe.

The 27-year-old was inspired to open an eco-friendly business after witnessing terrible conditions in Ghana.

“I have seen how damaging plastic is, especially in Ghana,” said Becky, who lives in Heysham.

“All the plastic is just washed up on beaches, there is so much of it.

“But the people who live there are constantly recycling, I seen one football net made entirely form plastic bags.”

Becky wanted to make recyclable jewellery and other products that were environmentally friendly.

So she opened Textile Candy one month ago which has a no plastic policy.

“The packaging is all paper, the shop decor is all made from recycled/upcycled/found objects and some of the products sold are recycled zero waste glass jewellery from Ghana and hand painted wooden bead jewellery,” said Becky.

“I don’t use any plastic features and I also use paper bags made from recyclable paper.”

Becky’s shop till is also made from wooden palettes which she sanded down herself.

Fixtures on the wall include a piece of driftwood retrieved from the River Lune which is used as bag hanging display.

“I don’t understand why people use so much plastic, you can use paper for a lot of things, it is just a tiny bit more, I think my paper bags cost me 10p more than plastic ones,” said Becky

“Since the charge for plastic bags that has made a big difference but I think we can and should do a lot more.”