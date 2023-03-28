Plans unveiled for groundbreaking Lancaster youth centre which could become UK trailblazer

Lancaster-based Escape2Make (E2M) are proposing a pioneering youth centre, which could be a blueprint for other such centres nationwide.

Their preferred site for the development is the old brewery building in Brewery Lane, Lancaster, at the heart of the Canal Quarter.

Escape2Make, a Charitable Incorporated Organisation, believe such a development could be a catalyst for regeneration and help in delivering the masterplan for the area.

Young people have worked with architects to design the proposed new Escape2Make building.

Architects have been working with young people from Escape2Make to design a building which is being described as the first space of its kind in the world for 11 to 18-year-olds and not just a building, but as a movement too.

According to their founder, Jenny Natusch, Escape2Make have received interest from around the UK about their idea for re-imagining youth centres for the 21st Century.

“11 to18-year-olds are the lost generation,” said Jenny. “This is our future workforce and our guardians of the future. We need to do things differently and have a long-term vision.”

“The problem in Lancaster and Morecambe is there’s too many teenagers with not enough safe places for them to go, so they stay at home.

How the Escape2Make building might look.

“The solution is on our doorstep where there are lots of artists and businesses who would love to help.”

Escape2Make are aiming to apply for planning permission by the end of the year in the hope that the centre would be open within the next three to five years.

The building has been designed to be sustainable and a place where young people can go to relax but also learn new skills.

Escape2Make was founded in 2018 with the aim of helping all local 11 to 18-year-olds to escape from boredom, social media, loneliness and school and home pressures. They provide workshops and short courses hosted by local and national businesses, artists and students designed to help teenagers make things, make friends and make a difference in the community.

Young people want the new Escape2Make building to be a place where they can relax and meet friends.

Activities range from yoga, film and press clubs to fashion, stand-up comedy, cookery and magic workshops. They produced a cabaret in Morecambe at the weekend, staged a Green Festival in Lancaster last year and are planning a Heritage Market in December to celebrate Lancaster City Museum’s centenary.

A recent NHS study showed that one in four 17 to19-year-olds have a probable mental health problem and police spend millions on fighting anti-social behaviour by young people.

“ E2M’s own studies show that clinical solutions aren’t always the answer,” said Jenny.

One of the innovative designs for the proposed new Escape2Make building.

“ All they need is new friends and more to do to make them feel good about themselves, and have a sense of purpose to get them out of bed in the morning. They just want a place where they feel included.”

About 30 young people from a range of backgrounds have been working on designs for the centre since 2019 and this April, four Lancaster University business students will start work to make sure the plans are financially sustainable.

Escape2Make will launch a fundraising campaign and are investigating a wide range of potential funding sources including levelling up regeneration support.

