Ten crews from across Lancashire were called out to the incident on Gas Field Road at around 9.40am on Saturday, September 3.

A large number of wooden pallets were already well alight and the fire had spread to adjacent wasteland, including shrubbery and woodlands.

By the end of Saturday afternoon, the Lancashire Fire and Rescue presence had been reduced to four fire engines, with the wooden pallets extinguished as well as the adjacent wasteland.

Firefighters and the demolition team at the scene.

Fylde-based demolition company Pete Marquis, alongside the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Stinger, spent Saturday night targeting hotspot areas within the commercial building on site.

Firefighters remained from Preston, Blackpool, Blackburn and Accrington.

Throughout the night and into Sunday morning, firefighters used three main jets, hose reels, the Stinger, a drone and triple extension ladders to extinguish the fire and had left the scene by late Sunday morning.

The demolition team at the scene of the blaze in Heysham.

Firefighters and the demolition team at the scene.