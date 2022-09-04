Pictures from the scene in aftermath of major fire in Heysham
These were the scenes in the aftermath of a major blaze in Heysham which saw firefighters at the scene for 24 hours.
Ten crews from across Lancashire were called out to the incident on Gas Field Road at around 9.40am on Saturday, September 3.
A large number of wooden pallets were already well alight and the fire had spread to adjacent wasteland, including shrubbery and woodlands.
By the end of Saturday afternoon, the Lancashire Fire and Rescue presence had been reduced to four fire engines, with the wooden pallets extinguished as well as the adjacent wasteland.
Most Popular
-
1
Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe
-
2
Digger seen by police on M6 at Lancaster with bucket scraping road and unsafe load
-
3
Man, 30s, arrested on suspicion of drink driving after woman injured in crash in Morecambe
-
4
Lancaster restaurant boss to appear in court charged with catalogue of food hygiene breaches
-
5
Police appeal to trace woman wanted for burglary who has links to Lancashire
Fylde-based demolition company Pete Marquis, alongside the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Stinger, spent Saturday night targeting hotspot areas within the commercial building on site.
Throughout the night and into Sunday morning, firefighters used three main jets, hose reels, the Stinger, a drone and triple extension ladders to extinguish the fire and had left the scene by late Sunday morning.