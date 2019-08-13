Photos show dramatic scenes yesterday of wanted man on roof of house in Lancaster

Eyewitnesses said roof tiles and other debris had been thrown from the roof of the property in Alexandra Road, Skerton. Officers and response vehicles were at the scene to deal with the incident, which has been ongoing since 10.40pm on Monday. Police negotiators had also been called to the scene to assist with the operation, and the road has been cordoned off to prevent the public from entering. Readers ent us their photos of the incident as it unfolded.

