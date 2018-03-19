Petition calls for traffic review after Heysham family’s pet dog killed in hit and run

A petition has been set up to review road speeds in Heysham after a family’s beloved pet dog was killed in a hit and run.

Pippy, a Patterdale Lakeland Terrier cross, was killed after it was hit by a car on Rothesay Road in Heysham.

Anya at the scene where her dog was killed in Heysham.

Eyewitnesses said they heard a loud thud as a car mounted the pavement and hit a dog, forcing it into the air.

Pippy’s owners have been left devastated and are now supporting a petition to call for better traffic management in the area.

“My family are all really upset,” said Pippy’s owner, who did not wish to be named.

“It happened right next to the park where kids play so it could have been a lot worse, a child’s life could have been lost.” Police were called to the scene just after 5pm on Sunday March 4 to reports that a dog had been hit by a car which had driven off.

The owner’s daughter, Anya, 14, was out walking Pippy with her mum Emma when the incident happened.

Pippy had walked onto the pavement when the speeding car hit her, say the family.

The young pup was approaching her one-year birthday and shared her home with the family’s other pet dog, Minnie, a Jack Russell.

“It’s hard, it’s a struggle getting used to her not being around,” said the family.

“We wouldn’t be so angry if the car had just stopped at the time.

“We need something done, we have lived here for about 15 years and we believe we have seen four children knocked down on that road.”

The family are supporting a petition set up by resident David Mace.

So far the petition, addressed to Lancashire County Council, has received nearly 200 signatures.

You can sign the petition here

It calls for a road speed limit review and a possible speed camera on Rothesay Road near Heysham Port.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “In response to the concerns which have been raised we will put up an interactive speed sign on Smithy Lane for a week in April to make drivers aware of the 30mph speed limit and the speed which they are driving.

“We will also put up temporary signs to make drivers aware that the community in this area is concerned about problems with speeding.

“We will carry out speed surveys on Rothesay Road and Smithy Lane in the coming weeks to assess whether there may be a need for further action.”

The family would like to thank everybody for their support.