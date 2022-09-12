News you can trust since 1837
Person treated for effects of smoke after fire at house in Lancaster

Fire broke out at a house in Lancaster on Sunday teatime.

By Michelle Blade
Monday, 12th September 2022, 11:33 am

Firefighters were called to a house on Greenset Close, Lancaster at 6.30pm on Sunday, September 11, after a fire broke out at the property.

Two fire engines from both Lancaster and Morecambe fire stations attended the fire.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation by firefighters.

Crews used one hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire and were at the scene for approximately forty minutes.

