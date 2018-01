Firefighters from Morecambe and Lancaster were called to a crash on the A6 Hampson Green roundabout where it was believed there were people trapped in vehicles.

When crews arrived on Thursday evening they found one person trapped and used holmatro cutters and spreaders to release the casualty who was then handed over to paramedics.

Police arrived at around 4.45pm to the two vehicle crash just off junction 33 where it joins the A6.